Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 bowlers of the modern era who are equally effective in all formats

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.37K   //    11 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST

CRICKET-TRI-WIS-IND
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The cricketing calendar of the modern era is jam-packed. Cricketers have to play across the globe and some of them get picked by various franchises in T20 leagues. The fatigue factor has forced the players, especially the fast bowlers, to keep a check on the workload and hence they are forced to pick formats as playing everything is a pretty daunting commitment.

Most bowlers have turned to the T20s, making themselves available for various leagues across the globe. Some of them have even refused to sign first-class cricket contracts for their respective states, thereby showing the unwillingness to be involved with the red-ball game in the near future.

There are barely a few who have chosen to focus on Test cricket. Most players of this type were compelled to do so because of their inability to keep up with the dynamic changes in the shortest formats.

With most bowlers picking formats these days, let us take a look at 4 bowlers who are actively involved and effective in all forms of international cricket.

#4 Shakib-al-Hasan

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Twenty - 20 Cricket Match

The Bangladesh veteran has been everything for his team in all formats for more than a decade now. Shakib's all-round abilities provide great balance to the team and are an invaluable asset for Bangladesh. Arguably, he is the most complete cricketer of the modern era.

Shakib's form with the ball at Test level since 2017 has been decent. In the 8 Tests that he has played, he has 31 wickets against his name at 33 apiece. 19 wickets in 15 ODIs since 2017 do not make for bad reading either considering Bangladesh haven't played a lot of ODI cricket at home of late.

In 12 T20Is, Shakib has as many wickets in the last year and a half.

After being handed over the captaincy recently, the onus is on Shakib to lead from the front and continue to deliver the goods. He is Bangladesh's most valuable player going into the 2019 World Cup.

Page 1 of 4 Next
Indian Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4 current cricketers who could break Aaron Finch's record...
RELATED STORY
5 fast bowlers who have never sledged
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can break the 200 runs barrier in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 players who revolutionized modern-day cricket
RELATED STORY
Reverse Cricket XI - Team of batsmen who can bowl and...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
6 kinds of cricketers missing in modern cricket
RELATED STORY
Most runs in a calendar year across all formats
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who peaked in the final few years of their Test...
RELATED STORY
An all-time Test XI with players from all 10 major...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us