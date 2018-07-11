4 bowlers of the modern era who are equally effective in all formats

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.37K // 11 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The cricketing calendar of the modern era is jam-packed. Cricketers have to play across the globe and some of them get picked by various franchises in T20 leagues. The fatigue factor has forced the players, especially the fast bowlers, to keep a check on the workload and hence they are forced to pick formats as playing everything is a pretty daunting commitment.

Most bowlers have turned to the T20s, making themselves available for various leagues across the globe. Some of them have even refused to sign first-class cricket contracts for their respective states, thereby showing the unwillingness to be involved with the red-ball game in the near future.

There are barely a few who have chosen to focus on Test cricket. Most players of this type were compelled to do so because of their inability to keep up with the dynamic changes in the shortest formats.

With most bowlers picking formats these days, let us take a look at 4 bowlers who are actively involved and effective in all forms of international cricket.

#4 Shakib-al-Hasan

The Bangladesh veteran has been everything for his team in all formats for more than a decade now. Shakib's all-round abilities provide great balance to the team and are an invaluable asset for Bangladesh. Arguably, he is the most complete cricketer of the modern era.

Shakib's form with the ball at Test level since 2017 has been decent. In the 8 Tests that he has played, he has 31 wickets against his name at 33 apiece. 19 wickets in 15 ODIs since 2017 do not make for bad reading either considering Bangladesh haven't played a lot of ODI cricket at home of late.

In 12 T20Is, Shakib has as many wickets in the last year and a half.

After being handed over the captaincy recently, the onus is on Shakib to lead from the front and continue to deliver the goods. He is Bangladesh's most valuable player going into the 2019 World Cup.