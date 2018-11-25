3 Bowlers who can trouble Virat Kohli

Bowlers always find it hard to bowl against Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the modern-day batting sensation, recently completed his 10000 runs in 205 ODI innings, becoming the fastest to reach this milestone. The Delhi born cricketer started his career as a reserve batsman for India, though, within a short period of time, he established his place in the team.

The current skipper of Team India started his captaincy stint in 2014 soon after Dhoni retired from Test cricket. He later joined the responsibility of the other two formats as well.

With over 6000 Test, 10000 ODI and 2000 T20I runs, Kohli has already made a place for himself among batting greats.

Having the ability to play all around the park at a good strike-rate, it is always challenging to bowl against Virat Kohli. However, there are some bowlers in the current-era who can take up this challenge and trouble the number one ODI and Test ranked batsman, Kohli.

In this piece, we try to find out three bowlers who can make it hard for him to score freely.

Let's go through them:

#3 Mitchell Starc

Australia v South Africa - 2nd ODI

Aussie speedster, Mitchell Starc is regarded as one of the quickest bowlers in the cricket world, today. He once clocked in 160km/h, giving him a spot in five of the all-time fastest balls bowled in international cricket. However, due to his frequent injuries, he hasn't been able to produce similar speeds consistently.

He still bowls at a good pace and quite often turns out to be troublesome for the batsmen. He has the strength to take wickets on regular intervals and dominate any batsman with his pace and swing.

The tall pacer surely is one of those bowlers who can overcome the Kohli-effect. The duo was involved in a battle last time during Australia's tour of India in 2017. In the ongoing India's tour of Australia, they will again face each other and it would be interesting to see who dominates whom.

