×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 bowlers who dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in ODI cricket

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
19 Dec 2019, 13:19 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time. His consistency in the 50-over format is just outstanding. Hardly an ODI series goes by where Virat doesn’t play a couple of match-defining innings for India and he has been doing that for years. 

If Virat gets out for a duck in an ODI, it’s a big event in itself and if it’s a golden duck, it’s a shocking event. It has, however, happened a few times in the career of the Indian captain when he has been a bit tentative facing the first ball of his innings and the bowler has been able to induce a false stroke.

Follow the live commentary and live updates of the IPL 2020 Auction right here

Here are the 3 bowlers who dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in ODI cricket

#3 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

It was the 2nd game of the ODI series between India and West Indies which was held on 18th December 2019 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India batted first and got off to a great start with their two openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered a double hundred partnership.

When Rahul got out after scoring a sparkling hundred, a platform was laid for the rest of the batsmen to go after the bowling right from the first ball and that’s what Kohli tried to do when he came to the crease. He charged Kieron Pollard straightaway and was outfoxed by a slower bouncer bowled from the West Indies skipper.

The ball didn’t come to Kohli as quickly as he would have liked and he had to check his stroke at the last moment. He ended up looping it in the air to offer a simple catching opportunity to the short mid-wicket fielder.

India, despite the early dismissal of Kohli, posted a huge score of 387 on the board and defended it with ease as West Indies were bowled out for 280.

1 / 3 NEXT
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kieron Pollard
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 11 Dec
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/8 (20.0 ov)
India won by 67 runs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec
IND 287/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 291/2 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 280/10 (43.3 ov)
India won by 107 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Mzansi Super League
India A Women in Australia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us