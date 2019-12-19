3 bowlers who dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time. His consistency in the 50-over format is just outstanding. Hardly an ODI series goes by where Virat doesn’t play a couple of match-defining innings for India and he has been doing that for years.

If Virat gets out for a duck in an ODI, it’s a big event in itself and if it’s a golden duck, it’s a shocking event. It has, however, happened a few times in the career of the Indian captain when he has been a bit tentative facing the first ball of his innings and the bowler has been able to induce a false stroke.

Here are the 3 bowlers who dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in ODI cricket

#3 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard

It was the 2nd game of the ODI series between India and West Indies which was held on 18th December 2019 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India batted first and got off to a great start with their two openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered a double hundred partnership.

When Rahul got out after scoring a sparkling hundred, a platform was laid for the rest of the batsmen to go after the bowling right from the first ball and that’s what Kohli tried to do when he came to the crease. He charged Kieron Pollard straightaway and was outfoxed by a slower bouncer bowled from the West Indies skipper.

The ball didn’t come to Kohli as quickly as he would have liked and he had to check his stroke at the last moment. He ended up looping it in the air to offer a simple catching opportunity to the short mid-wicket fielder.

India, despite the early dismissal of Kohli, posted a huge score of 387 on the board and defended it with ease as West Indies were bowled out for 280.

