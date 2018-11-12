×
3 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli the most times in ODIs

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
900   //    12 Nov 2018, 18:20 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

Virat Kohli has turned into a bonafide legend of cricket in general and One-Day International cricket in particular with his prolific and consistent run-scoring in recent times.

His 10,232 runs in 208 innings with an astounding average of 59.83, along with the 38 centuries has made him the most dangerous ODI batsman in the current era. Every bowler's first item on agenda while playing against India is to figure out a solid plan to get Kohli's scalp, and some bowlers have been more successful than others in doing so.

So, here are the 3 bowlers who have dismissed Virat the most times on ODIs.

#3 Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) - 5 times

England & Sri Lanka Nets Session
England & Sri Lanka Nets Session

India used to have a periodic series with the island nation up to 2014 but after that, the bilateral series has been held just once in 2017, as the priorities of both the countries changed. In between that, there have been just a few occasions when India has faced Sri Lanka in international cricket.

In the period from 2010 to 2012, Thisara Perera dismissed Virat Kohli 5 times in ODI cricket with the first time in the Finals of the Sri Lanka Triangular Series (also featuring New Zealand) at Dambulla in August 2010, where Kohli was caught by Angelo Matthews of Perera's bowling at a score of 37.

The latest dismissal was in the 2nd ODI of India's tour of Sri Lanka at Hambantota in July 2012 where Kohli was caught by the wicketkeeper, Kumar Sangakkara off Perera's bowling at a score of 1. Perera took 2 more wickets in the match and returned with figures of 8-3-19-3, which led to a Sri Lankan victory and got him the Man of the Match award.


Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
