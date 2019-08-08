3 bowling records held by Sachin Tendulkar you might not know

Sachin Sourav Jha FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2019, 10:34 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the "God of cricket" among fans all around the world. He was a batsman who inspired a number of youngsters, who just wanted to become like their idol. The Master Blaster is one of the most popular batsmen of all time and there is a good reason for that.

Tendulkar holds a number of records, a long list which includes most centuries and runs in both Tests and ODI cricket. His batting record is so brilliant that it is easy to forget that Tendulkar was a very good bowler too. Tendulkar was a unique bowler as he could swing the ball and also could bowl spin (both off and leg-spin).

The legendary cricketer took 200 international wickets in his career, including 155 in ODIs and 44 wickets in Test matches. It might surprise you that the batting maestro holds some bowling records as well. In this article, we will look at some of the bowling records held by Tendulkar.

#3 Youngest Indian to take an ODI wicket:

Sachin took his first ODI wicket in 1990

Tendulkar was a prodigy as he made his international debut at the tender age of just 16. The maestro from Mumbai had to wait some time to pick his first wicket in international cricket. Finally, his wait ended on 5th December 1990, when he dismissed Roshan Mahanama of Sri Lanka.

Mahanama knicked the ball as he was caught behind by Kiran More. In the process, Tendulkar became the youngest Indian cricketer to pick an international wicket. Tendulkar, who was just 17 years and 224 days old, broke the record of former Indian spinner Maninder Singh.

That was not the only contribution of the youngster in the match as he also dismissed Arjuna Ranatunga. Tendulkar then scored scored 53 runs off 41 balls with the bat as he won the Man of the Match award.

