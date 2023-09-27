3 boxes India will want to tick for their final ODI before the 2023 World Cup today

Team India are all set to play their final international contest prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup in the form of the third ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue have amassed significant momentum following their 2023 Asia Cup triumph and the series win over Australia with one contest to spare. Right from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's reintegration into the squad to Suryakumar Yadav's form, Team India have already ticked several boxes that they wished to ahead of the ICC event.

Even though the series is not on the line, the third ODI comes of great importance to Team India. Firstly, they have the opportunity to complete a historic whitewash of Australia. Secondly, the contest will mean game time for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav, who did not play the first two matches of the series.

It is also to be noted that the hosts will be without the services of Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya for the dead rubber.

On that note, let us take a look at three boxes India will want to tick for their final ODI before the 2023 World Cup today.

#1 Spin-bowling all-rounder debate

Once again, through some twisted ways of fate, Ravichandran Ashwin has entered the debate to be part of an Indian World Cup squad. To his credit, the senior off-spinner has looked right in place after making a resounding comeback in the series.

Ashwin was a surprise inclusion in the squad for the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel led to the veteran offie making it to the playing XI as well. He has claimed four wickets in two matches at a solid economy rate as well to be seriously considered.

While Ashwin's probable addition to the World Cup squad hinges on Axar Patel's recovery from injury, the upcoming final ODI comes across as an excellent avenue for the veteran to make his case and hope for the best.

However, Ashwin not playing the third ODI gives Washington Sundar a priceless opportunity. Team India will be keen to see what Sundar has to offer.

If Axar is ruled out of the World Cup, then it will be a straight-up battle between the two Tamil Nadu spinners.

#2 Performing against a high-quality pace attack

India have played Australia five times in ODIs in 2023 so far, but they are yet to face the full-strength bowling attack. Injuries and workload management have prohibited Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood from playing together so far.

With all-rounders like Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Marcus Stoinis struggling on flat surfaces and debutant Spencer Johnson also failing to impress, Australia might consider fielding the formidable pace trio right before the World Cup.

India are quite familiar with the exploits of the trio, especially when they are in full flow. In the second ODI of the previous bilateral series in 2023, the Men in Blue were skittled out for 117 in Vishakapatnam courtesy of a Mitchell Starc five-wicket haul.

The Men in Blue would want a stern test as the batters have been quite comfortable against the second-string pace attack in the series so far.

India struggled against strong bowling in their matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup but overcame the challenge, which is what ultimately matters.

#3 Playing under pressure

In Team India's very first contest in 2023, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya expressed that he wants the team to be challenged and had considered batting first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma and company will also be hoping to be facing some 'induced' pressure, to familiarise themselves with similar situations that may arise over the course of the World Cup campaign.

India may not be keen on fielding under the heat for 50 overs in a venue where chasing does not have a good record, but they might consider taking the hard route to challenge themselves.

It goes without saying that the contest is also a great opportunity for the returning players to get some runs under their belt and head into the World Cup in full flow.

The hosts will also find it tricky with no sixth bowling option in the team and a combination of three spinners and two pacers.

Who will win the third ODI between the two sides? Let us know what you think.