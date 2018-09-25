Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more matches

Vijay Raman
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    25 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST

Image result for dhoni toss photo india vs afghanistan

The dream of many fans not only from India but fans from all over the world came true when MS Dhoni returned to his old role, filling in for Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian team for their dead-rubber match against Afghanistan. This is also his 200 match as ODI captain, and fittingly he is the only Indian captain to lead India for 200 or more times.

Leading a team itself is a huge deal, but captaining a side for 200 or more matches is mind-blowing. The game has seen some great individual players, who have failed to become good captains. This suggests that captaincy itself is an art that only a few people have managed to master. A captain is someone who needs to take the centre-stage when the team fails and appreciate his team-mates when the team succeeds.

Here are 3 captains who have remained captain of their side for 200 or more ODIs.

#3 MS Dhoni* (200 Matches)

Image result for dhoni captaining

MS Dhoni's farewell from limited overs captaincy came as a heartbreak to many fans all over the world. Dhoni was one match short of this milestone when he gave up his role as captain. While he continued to captain in IPL with CSK, it was not same as him leading the Indian team.

Fans got what they were waiting for these 2 years as Dhoni made a comeback to his old role as captain for the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash against Afghanistan. With captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan rested, Dhoni returned as skipper for just one match.

Dhoni is arguably one of the best-limited overs captain that India has ever had. India has won 110 matches under Dhoni's captaincy. India has achieved everything that limited overs cricket could offer while playing under Dhoni. The cherry on top was when Dhoni took India to its second World Cup win in 2011, 28 years after their maiden triumph.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Australia Cricket MS Dhoni Ricky Ponting
Vijay Raman
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Current World ODI XI with one player from each country
RELATED STORY
3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The...
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeepers India could try in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who will be playing their last Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who became specialists in just one...
RELATED STORY
Why MS Dhoni should captain India against Afganistan 
RELATED STORY
Is this the right time to make Rohit Sharma the new ODI...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest cricketers to 7000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
How long before the wrist spinners clout over the batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest openers to 5000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us