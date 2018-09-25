3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more matches

The dream of many fans not only from India but fans from all over the world came true when MS Dhoni returned to his old role, filling in for Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian team for their dead-rubber match against Afghanistan. This is also his 200 match as ODI captain, and fittingly he is the only Indian captain to lead India for 200 or more times.

Leading a team itself is a huge deal, but captaining a side for 200 or more matches is mind-blowing. The game has seen some great individual players, who have failed to become good captains. This suggests that captaincy itself is an art that only a few people have managed to master. A captain is someone who needs to take the centre-stage when the team fails and appreciate his team-mates when the team succeeds.

Here are 3 captains who have remained captain of their side for 200 or more ODIs.

#3 MS Dhoni* (200 Matches)

MS Dhoni's farewell from limited overs captaincy came as a heartbreak to many fans all over the world. Dhoni was one match short of this milestone when he gave up his role as captain. While he continued to captain in IPL with CSK, it was not same as him leading the Indian team.

Fans got what they were waiting for these 2 years as Dhoni made a comeback to his old role as captain for the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash against Afghanistan. With captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan rested, Dhoni returned as skipper for just one match.

Dhoni is arguably one of the best-limited overs captain that India has ever had. India has won 110 matches under Dhoni's captaincy. India has achieved everything that limited overs cricket could offer while playing under Dhoni. The cherry on top was when Dhoni took India to its second World Cup win in 2011, 28 years after their maiden triumph.

