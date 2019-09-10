3 captains who took a 10-wicket haul and scored a half-century in the same Test match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 10 Sep 2019, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan became the youngest Test captain to achieve this unique feat

It is a basic assumption that the captain of the team is a player who plays the best. But the truth is a captain is a leader who leads from the front and inspires his teammates to play to their full potential. The fans have witnessed a lot of heroic performances from the captains in international cricket. Recently, Rashid Khan added his name to this list of stellar performances with his all-round brilliance in the Test match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

This was Rashid's first Test as the captain of Afghanistan and the youngster impressed every cricket fan with his skills. Not only did he lead his nation to a famous win over Bangladesh but, but he also led by example by scoring runs with the bat along with troubling the opposition batsmen with his spin bowling.

He became the only 3rd captain in Test cricket history to take a 10-wicket haul and score a half-ton in the same match. Here's a list of all the players who have achieved this record:

#3 Rashid Khan - Afghanistan

Rashid Khan scalped 11 wickets in the Test match against Bangladesh

Starting off with the recent-most entry in this list, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan first scored a quick-fire half-century for his team in the first innings. His 61-ball 51 (2 fours and 3 sixes) helped Afghanistan post 342 runs on the board.

Rashid then took 5 wickets in the 1st innings of Bangladesh to skittle them out for 205 runs. This 5-wicket haul gave The Blue Tigers a massive lead of 137 runs. Though Rashid could not register a big score in the 2nd innings, his 24-run knock put more pressure on the home side.

Eventually, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star scalped 6 wickets in the 2nd innings to send the Bangladesh side packing and seal a 224-run win for his team.

With match figures of 11/104 and a score of 51 in the first innings, Afghanistan's new captain Rashid Khan earned a unique record to his name.

1 / 3 NEXT