3 Caribbean players who might attract huge bids at IPL auctions

Kartik Bansal

The twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already in the news much before the start of the season. The preparations for the next edition are already in full swing with teams figuring out their best possible squads before going into the auctions.

All the franchise saw their first move before IPL 2019 by releasing some of the players and retaining a defined core for the next season. It will now be a matter of filling the gaps and acquiring enough backups for each spot when they sit for the auctions in Jaipur next month.

With the venue for the league still in question due to the General Elections next year, teams have played safe by releasing more players while planning to go full throttle in the auctions.

The recent year saw some T-20 stars emerge on the scene. West Indies continues to produce some of the finest players of this format, who will be on some of the team's bucket list.

Here's a look at three Caribbean players who might fetch a hefty pay ahead of IPL 2019:

#3 Oshane Thomas

One of West Indies' promising fast bowlers in recent times, Oshane Thomas has impressed one and all with his raw pace on the ball. His recent tour to India for ODIs and T20Is was not quite successful in regards to the team's performance but gave everyone a sneak peek of his abilities with the ball.

It was pleasing to see a youngster keeping alive the culture of pace bowling in the Caribbean nations. Many experts consider him as someone who can inflict huge amounts of damage in the opposition camps. Bowlers of his caliber are perfect for the kind of game required in a T-20 match. He would definitely interest some of the franchise in the IPL to add firepower in their fast bowling armory.

