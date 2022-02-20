3 challenges Rohit Sharma will face as the new Test captain

Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India's permanent Test captain ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka, which starts on March 4. He will be the 35th Indian to take up the esteemed responsibility of Test captaincy.

India started off on a high note in white-ball cricket under Rohit Sharma. They white-washed New Zealand in the T20I series and West Indies in the ODI andT20I series.

Let's take a look at the primary challenges Rohit Sharma will have to face as the full-time Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

#3 Workload management

Although Rohit Sharma is the best choice to lead the country in the longest format of the game, one major challenge will be managing his workload appropriately. Sharma is also the Indian captain in the other two formats, so he will have to be extremely careful with how he prioritizes world tournaments and important away tours.

Since 2020, Sharma has missed 9 Tests - which is disappointing considering he is in his prime Test batting form at the moment. He has also missed three overseas ODI series (NZ 2020, Aus 2020, SA 2022) in this time period, with India losing in all three series.

Besides his own workload management, as the captain, Sharma will also have to ensure that his players, particularly the fast bowlers, do not get overworked. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj will be of utmost importance to the team across all formats.

#2 Shift in power

Earlier this year, Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy a day after India lost the Test series to South Africa. He received a lot of accolades for his impeccable leadership in the format over the course of seven years.

It's no secret that Virat and Rohit have contrasting styles of leadership. Kohli is an intense leader who likes to get the best out of his players by setting high benchmarks for them. Sharma, on the other hand, is more of a carefree personality who gives his players the space to perform to the best of their potential.

Despite all the 'rifts' in the media, Rohit and Virat share a healthy bond. They have backed each other openly in tough times, keeping Indian cricket as their top priority.

Both players are top professionals and are aware of the fact that they need to be at their absolute best with two world tournaments and important Test series coming in the next couple of years.

#1 Winning the World Test Championship

India are currently placed at number 5 in the ICC World Test Championship table. However, they have already played seven away Tests - four in England and three in South Africa - and just two home Tests.

Their remaining fixtures are two Tests against Sri Lanka at home, the 5th Test from last year's England series, two Tests in Bangladesh and four Tests against Australia at home.

This means that the most challenging Tests upcoming for India will be against. India will have to win at least four of the five matches against England and Australia if they are to qualify with relative ease for the WTC finals.

They also have to ensure that they clean sweep Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which are relatively easy teams to beat given the quality and depth of players India possesses.

Last time under Kohli's captaincy, India reached the finals of the World Test Championship but were unable to cross the final hurdle against New Zealand at Southampton. If this Indian test side wins the WTC trophy, their legacy will be among the all-time greatest Test teams of the past.

