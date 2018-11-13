×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 changes from the approach in England which can help India to conquer Australia in Tests

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
451   //    13 Nov 2018, 11:19 IST

India would be hoping for a better show in Australia
India would be hoping for a better show in Australia

The way the Indian team was beaten comprehensively in the Test series against England, it seems a distant dream to win the Australian series. Having said this, it won't take a humongous effort to beat the current Australian team, which, by any stretch of the imagination, is not great.

In fact, if the Indian team play to their true potential, they should be able to beat Australia with a handsome margin. It is a golden opportunity for them to beat Australia for the first time in their own backyard and get their name etched in the history books.

Let us see what India should do to make sure that they realise a long drawn dream to win a Test series in Australia:

#1 Bat with discipline

Kohli and Pujara: The lynchpin of Indian batting
Kohli and Pujara: The lynchpin of Indian batting

Throughout the Test series against England, the Indian bowlers were doing a great job. However, batsmen were not able to give them a decent total to work with.

In fact, if Indian batsmen can put up a decent score on the board, the bowlers are more than capable to keep India in the hunt as they showed during the last two overseas series.

To score big, the Indian top order needs to bat around one player, who can be either Kohli or Pujara or maybe even Rahane. Indian top order gave away too many wickets while playing away from the body in England.

The top order would need to play close to the body which will make Australian bowlers bowl close to the stumps and give them the opportunity to score. During the English series, they allowed English bowlers to pepper the fourth stump line hunting for an edge.

If Indian top order can weather the initial storm, it won't be too difficult to score around 400 or 450, which will set the game up nicely for the Indian bowlers.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma can be successful as a Test...
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to do to win the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the upcoming series is India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian's who are expected to play their 1st Test in...
RELATED STORY
What can Parthiv Patel provide in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Four issues the India need to address before the...
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
7 players who were in the Indian Test squad in 2014 for...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could open the innings for India against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us