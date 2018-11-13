3 changes from the approach in England which can help India to conquer Australia in Tests

India would be hoping for a better show in Australia

The way the Indian team was beaten comprehensively in the Test series against England, it seems a distant dream to win the Australian series. Having said this, it won't take a humongous effort to beat the current Australian team, which, by any stretch of the imagination, is not great.

In fact, if the Indian team play to their true potential, they should be able to beat Australia with a handsome margin. It is a golden opportunity for them to beat Australia for the first time in their own backyard and get their name etched in the history books.

Let us see what India should do to make sure that they realise a long drawn dream to win a Test series in Australia:

#1 Bat with discipline

Kohli and Pujara: The lynchpin of Indian batting

Throughout the Test series against England, the Indian bowlers were doing a great job. However, batsmen were not able to give them a decent total to work with.

In fact, if Indian batsmen can put up a decent score on the board, the bowlers are more than capable to keep India in the hunt as they showed during the last two overseas series.

To score big, the Indian top order needs to bat around one player, who can be either Kohli or Pujara or maybe even Rahane. Indian top order gave away too many wickets while playing away from the body in England.

The top order would need to play close to the body which will make Australian bowlers bowl close to the stumps and give them the opportunity to score. During the English series, they allowed English bowlers to pepper the fourth stump line hunting for an edge.

If Indian top order can weather the initial storm, it won't be too difficult to score around 400 or 450, which will set the game up nicely for the Indian bowlers.

