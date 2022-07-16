3 changes India can make to their team for last ODI against England

After a crushing win in the first ODI, India's batting failed in the second at Lord's and the series is now poised for a thrilling finale in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. Both teams have to be far better with the bat. While England were knocked over for 110, India were bowled out for 146 in a chase of 246 in the second ODI.

India's bowling has been sensational all season and now the onus is on their batting. They have gone in with three genuine quicks and Yuzvendra Chahal and this has made their lower order batting very flaky. The onus will be on the top order and as always, Virat Kohli will be under intense scrutiny.

Rohit Sharma could make a few tweaks to the balance of their side for the decider, especially because Old Trafford has been a high-scoring venue in the recent past.

On that note, this article will take a look at three players India could bring into their starting XI for the third ODI.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur can bolster the batting

India could replace Prasidh Krishna with Shardul Thakur to bolster their lower order. Thakur has been a canny bowler in the IPL and has proven to be a solid option with the bat lower down the order.

In the first two ODIs, Krishna was unable to exert as much pressure as Shami and Bumrah and hence, India could try Thakur. The Mumbai pacer is a good defensive bowler and with his assortment of variations, can ask a few more questions to the free-stroking English batters.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan can give the spark at the top of the order

Shikhar Dhawan looked out of sorts in the first couple of matches and India could replace him with Ishan Kishan as the opener. Kishan as an opener could ease a lot of pressure that is currently on Rohit Sharma to do all the running in the powerplay overs.

So far, Ishan has played three ODIs where he has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 107.31. Manchester has a beautiful batting strip and England will come out swinging. The visitors need to adopt a similar approach - one that has brought them success in T20Is. Ishan Kishan goes after the bowling from the word go.

Captain Rohit Sharma said at the end of the last match (via The Print):

"I want these guys to take the game on and see if they can find something different about their own game rather than looking at the team's role. If they get the team out of that situation, imagine the confidence they are going to get from that."

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel can be a handy option with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja has not looked at his best with the ball in recent matches. He could be replaced by Axar Patel, who has been a superb limited overs bowler. In 122 matches in the IPL, Axar has given away runs at an economy rate of 7.25. The Manchester surface also offers assistance to spinners and as such, Axar can be a perfect partner for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Axar has not been able to make use of his batting talent and a long rope at number six could see him transform himself into a solid option with the bat as well.

