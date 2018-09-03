3 changes India could make for the 5th Test

The Indian team has not been able to rally around Kohli

India has lost an away series once again. After the high of winning 2011 World Cup, India's Test cricket has gone down the hill. India has lost everywhere outside Asia, that too repeatedly. As this team has not been able to deliver even after repeated attempts, its time for an overhaul.

India should begin this process of overhauling their team with the 5th Test. Let us take a look at the changes Indian team should make:

Replace Shikhar Dhawan with Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

India has given Shikhar Dhawan enough opportunities, now its time to blood in a youngster. Prithvi Shaw, who has done exceptionally well in First class cricket, should get a look in.

The way Shikhar Dhawan has performed over the years, Shaw cannot do worse. It's time to invest in a youngster and on the basis of his talent, Shaw should be given a long rope.

Moreover, there is enough talent in India to replace an average performing Dhawan. Since the 5th Test is a dead rubber, it is about time that India tries a new face in the opening slot.

