3 changes India should make for the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final and third game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30. The Men in Blue will look to level terms in the three-match ODI series as they trail the rubber 0-1.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. succumbed to a heavy defeat in the series opener, failing to defend 306 runs. The second fixture was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions, and only 12.5 overs were possible.

The tourists will be desperate to win the final game and leave New Zealand shores on a winning note. The Indian think tank will look to bring in some fresh faces to get the team back on track.

On that note, let's take a look at the three changes Team India should make for the third ODI against New Zealand.

#3 Sanju Samson

Despite scoring tons of runs, consistent opportunities have eluded Sanju Samson, and the ODI series against New Zealand is no different. He was surprisingly left out of the first two games of the series.

A lot has been said about his place in the Indian side, and it's only time he gets an extended run. Recently, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also questioned his absence from playing XIs.

The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter averages 71 in nine ODI innings, including two half centuries. Sanju will hope to get an opportunity and make a mark as the players continue to audition for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been in and out of the side for quite some time now. His last ODI game was against South Africa in October. He starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/18 in 4.4 overs as the Proteas folded out for 99. Kuldeep was eventually handed the Player of the Match award.

With Yuzvendra Chahal conceding 67 runs in the first ODI, the think tank might look at the left-arm leg-spinner as the visitors look to end the tour on a winning note.

Kuldeep's addition will also bring a different variety to the bowling attack, which might come in handy for skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

#1 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has a happy knack for picking up wickets in clutch situations. With the ODI World Cup inching closer, the management might want to give him an extended run given his ability to chip in with blistering knocks in the lower order.

While he has been a touch expensive with the ball, Shardul's ability to provide major breakthroughs makes him a captain's delight.

With the series on the line, Dhawan would relish having the Mumbai-born all-rounder in his playing XI for the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

