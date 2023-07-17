3 changes India women can make for 2nd Bangladesh ODI

India Women went down to Bangladesh by 40 runs (via the DLS method) in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Bangladesh scripted history with the win, registering their first-ever triumph over the Women in Blue in the ODI format.

India bowled first in the game and did a good job to restrict the hosts to 152 in a match that was reduced to 44 overs per side due to rain. Amanjot Kaur made an excellent ODI debut, registering figures of 4/31 from nine overs, which also included two maidens. Devika Vaidya too chipped in with 2/36. For Bangladesh, skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 39 off 64 balls.

India’s batters, however, flopped again as they were bowled out for a disappointing 113 in 35.5 overs. Deepti Sharma (20) was the only batter to touch the 20-run mark. For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter shone with 4/29, while Rabeya Khan picked up 3/30.

As India aim to square the series in the second ODI, which will be played in Dhaka on July 19, we look at three changes the visitors can ponder upon for the must-win clash.

#1 Shafali Verma for Priya Punia

India Women's opener Shafali Verma

Opener Shafali Verma was not picked in the playing XI for the first ODI against Bangladesh after a prolonged run of poor form. Since her unbeaten 76* in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash in March, she has a highest score of 33 from eight innings. She has been dismissed without scoring twice.

Shafali has played three knocks during the ongoing tour of Bangladesh and has registered scores of 0, 19, and 11. It wasn’t surprising that she was left out of the team for the opening ODI match against Bangladesh. One could see it coming.

Her replacement as opener, Priya Punia, also struggled to make an impact in the first ODI. She scored 10 off 27 and was one of Marufa’s four victims. Of course, considering the number of chances Shafali has been given to prove her worth, it would be unfair to drop Punia after just one failure.

With the series on the line, though, India’s think tank might just go back to Shafali and just hope and pray that she delivers the goods.

#2 Harleen Deol for Jemimah Rodrigues

India Women's batting all-rounder Harleen Deol

Jemimah Rodrigues is a hugely talented batter. But she does have the tendency to go off the boil after an impressive run of scores. And when it happens, her barren stretch extends way beyond what the team can afford. India find themselves in a similar situation with regard to Jemimah yet again.

In her last eight innings, she has registered a highest score of 32, which came during the WPL in March this year. During this phase, she has been dismissed for single-figure scores on four occasions. In four innings of the ongoing tour of Bangladesh, she has scored 11, 8, 28, and 10 - numbers she definitely won’t be too happy about.

India could be tempted to give a go to Harleen Deol in the second ODI against Bangladesh. Harleen (25) has played seven ODIs and 24 T20Is, scoring 104 and 251 runs, respectively. She can chip in with the ball as well and is a very good fielder.

#3 Anjali Sarvani for Pooja Vastrakar

Anjali Sarvani (left) celebrates a wicket.

Right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar has not proved too effective in the series against Bangladesh so far. She began the tour well with figures of 1/16 from four overs as India got the better of the hosts by seven wickets in the first T20I of the series.

Vastrakar stifled the Bangladesh batting, which was held to 114/5. India chased the target with ease courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century.

Vastrakar bowled only one over in the second T20I, conceding 10 runs, and did not bowl in the third match of the series. The 23-year-old could not make much of an impact in the first one-dayer as well, registering figures of 0/37 from nine overs.

Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could be considered as a replacement in the Indian playing XI for the second ODI. She has so far represented the country in six ODI matches, claiming three scalps.