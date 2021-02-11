3 changes Team India should make to get back to winning ways in the 2nd Test against England

Team India lost the first Test of the series at Chepauk to a visiting England side by a huge margin of 227 runs. It was evident that the hosts were under pressure after England won the toss and decided to bat first. The wicket in the first two days didn't support the bowlers, which resulted in the game going away from Team India.

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will be thinking of making a few changes to get back to winning ways in the second Test. Here are the changes the management could make ahead of the second match of the series.

1) Axar Patel for Shahbaz Nadeem

Team India lost the services of Axar Patel in the first Test after the left-arm spinner complained of a pain in his left knee. Virat Kohli would love to add the clever spinner to the team for the second Test as he can trouble the English batsmen at Chepauk.

Axar Patel was seen practicing in the nets ahead of the second Test and there were also reports that the spinner is fit enough to start. His selection would be a no-brainer and he is likely to be part of the playing XI.

2) Hardik Pandya for Washington Sundar

It was evident that the all-rounder Washington Sundar was mostly utilized more as a batsman and not as a bowler in the first Test. Although Sundar did a decent job for his side in the first innings with the bat, he couldn't replicate the same in the second innings.

Since Sundar wasn't used as a spinner in the first match, Virat Kohli might think of replacing him with Hardik Pandya, the pace all-rounder. Pandya will offer more returns in the batting department apart from his bowling duties.

3) Mohammed Siraj for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah troubled the English batsmen in the Chepauk Test with his incoming deliveries but he couldn't deliver as per the expectations of his skipper. It was his first-ever home Test and the pacer was decent with his bowling. However, with the pink ball Test coming up at the Motera Stadium, Virat Kohli will consider resting Bumrah for the 2nd Chepauk Test.

If Bumrah is rested for the 2nd Test, then we might see Hyderabad-born pacer Mohammed Siraj take his place in the team. Siraj was impressive on the Australian pitches and he will be a useful asset for Team India on a tricky wicket.