3 Changes to the Indian playing XI that can help India win the 2nd test.

Madras Charan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.38K // 04 Aug 2018, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India tour of England was one of the most anticipated series in the recent times. India started their campaign well winning the T20i series with a margin of 2-1. England bounced back in the ODI series winning the ODI series and retaining their No.1 spot in the ODIs.

The test series was the most anticipated one as India has never won a test series in England for 11 years. As everyone thought this series would be a cracking one, the first one turned out to be a great cracker as England won the test by 31 runs.

India, chasing a modest target of 194, failed to accomplish the task of winning the first test after most of the batsman fell early. The second test of the anticipated series will take place on 9th August at Lords.

A few surprising exclusions ahead of the first test match were also one of the main reasons for the Indian loss. Let us look at some changes to the playing XI which could help India win the second test.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara in for KL Rahul

India seriously missed the services of Pujara in the first Test match as they lacked a batsman who could bat through the end. KL Rahul playing at No.3 failed to reach the expectations scoring 4 and 13 in the first and second innings respectively. Rahul who had a fantastic T20 series scoring a magnificent century replaced Pujara in the playing XI.

Pujara, who is currently ranked 6th in the ICC Test ranking was in tremendous form and also has the experience playing in the county and could have helped Indian batting chase the target of 194.

Kohli overlooked Pujara despite his recent form and will be hoping to return to the playing XI for the second test match. Pujara can play the ball with the swing and could have been a valuable addition. Nevertheless, it isn't late as it is the first match of the five-match series.

1 / 3 NEXT