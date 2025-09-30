3 clear indications from the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup ft. Shreyas Iyer's red-ball break

The 2025 Irani Cup will be contested by Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in Nagpur. The encounter will begin on September 1.

The BCCI recently announced the Rest of India squad, with Rajat Patidar named as the captain. The contingent features a number of youngsters in both departments, with the bowling attack wearing a similar look to the one that recently competed against Australia A in two red-ball matches.

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain.

On that note, here are three clear indications from the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

#3 Shreyas Iyer won't be in Test contention for a while

The BCCI press release had the following statement:

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup."

Shreyas was viewed as a player who could enter the Test fold once again following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, it seems like the Mumbai batter's red-ball aspirations will have to take a backseat for the foreseeable future.

That reflected in the selectors' thinking as well. Rajat Patidar, who had previously been picked for the one-day matches against Australia A, has been named as the Rest of India captain. Shreyas, meanwhile, is part of the team currently facing off against Australia A in Kanpur.

#2 Rajat Patidar is being viewed as a captaincy option

Rajat Patidar isn't an international regular yet, but the selectors' view on him seems to have changed following his successful outing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Patidar, who was appreciated for his tactically astute and proactive captaincy, has been named as the Rest of India captain. While that alone isn't a surprise, the fact that he was also named as the India A skipper for the first game against Australia A lends weight to the belief that the selectors have high opinions of his leadership.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, meanwhile, will serve as his deputy. Prior to the IPL, things may have been different despite Patidar's run to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Madhya Pradesh captain.

#1 India's next-gen batting backups are taking shape

The Rest of India squad features several young batters who have massive upsides. Interestingly, while these players have done decently in domestic cricket, there are others with better numbers in the recent past. However, it's hard to question the selectors' thinking, since they need to plan for the future.

Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull and Aryan Juyal have been named in the Rest of India squad. All three have garnered praise for their airtight technique and application, and an opportunity to play against the Ranji Trophy champions and alongside some international veterans will be a welcome one.

