3 concerns for Sri Lanka to address ahead of Asia Cup

The much-awaited Asia Cup has kicked off today with Nepal facing the hosts, Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The tournament is important for all participating teams as we are just two months away from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Five of the six teams playing in the Asia Cup will be participating in the marquee event in India.

While the focus is on heavy weights India and Pakistan, defending champions Sri Lanka must not be discounted. Last year, against all odds, they went on to win the championship, albeit in the T20 format. This time too, Sri Lanka start as underdogs but India and Pakistan would take them lightly at their own peril.

However, as they say, the longer the format, bigger the challenge. Sri Lanka will have their task cut out this time around as the comeptition in being played in the traditional 50-over format. They also have some concerns that they must address at the earliest to be a strong contendor for the title. Below, we look at three such concerns that Sri Lanka must address ahead of their opening game against Bangladesh.

#1 Fast bowling

Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka have all been ruled out of the Asia Cup owing to their respective injuries, leaving the Lankan pace bowling unit depleted. Another big blow for them is the absence of their in-form leggie, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka have included the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan and Binura Fernando as replacements in their squad but they all inexperienced, having played 24, 4, 1 and 4 ODIs respectively, taking a combined 38 wickets. Captain Dasun Shanaka will have his task cut out as he will have to make do with them in what would seems like a challenging tournament this around.

#3 A Wanindu Hasaranga-sized hole

Dasun Shanaka will also be without the services of arguably his best player in Wanindu Hasaranga. The Galle-born all-rounder has played 48 one day internationals for Sri Lanka, picking up 67 wickets. The pitches in Pakistan and Sri-Lanka are likely to assist spin heavily and as such, Hasaranga's absence will be a big loss.

He is also a more than capable batter, who can strike the ball long on his day evidenced by his 27 sixes hit in his 48 ODI games. He has a strike rate of 110.19 four half centuries with a highest score of 80*, and often played vital cameos for the teams that he has represented, something that Sri Lanka will terribly miss.

In the recently concluded Sri Lanka Premier League, Hasaranga was in blazing form, winning the Player of the Tournament award, for amassing the highest runs (279) and taking the most wickets (19). He also captained his team, B-Love Kandy to the title. In such form, Hasaranga would have been a massive threat, but unfortunately, it's not to be for Shanaka and Co.

#3 Batting concerns

Apart fom injuries to key players, Sri Lanka have another problem at hand. Two of their batters, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando recently contracted Covid-19 and it won't be easy for them to get back on the field all guns blazing. To add to their woes, their batting unit has been extremely inconsistent in recent times as witnessed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They were bowled out for under 250 twice against the Netherlands and once against Scotland.

In the Asia Cup, they will be up against tougher bowlers and batters will have their work cut out. Most of their batters have played a substantial number of games and therefore, will have to take responsibility this time around.