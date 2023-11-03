Pakistani cricket experts haven't minced their words when opining on India's stellar performances in the 2023 World Cup. While Pakistan are struggling to make it to the semi-finals, their arch rivals are currently unbeaten after seven games.

The Men in Green also suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India in Ahmedabad on October 14. All this has led to Pakistani pundits making some baffling comments pertaining to the winning run of the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Here are three controversial statements by Pakistani experts on India's success in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Hasan Raza

Hasan Raza, who played seven Tests and 16 ODIs for Pakistan, has recently made a shocking comment on the Men in Blue's bowling performances in the ongoing World Cup. He wanted the ball used by Indian bowlers to be inspected following Sri Lanka's 55/10 innings at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2.

Raza said (via ABN News):

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favor."

He added:

"The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing."

#2 Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur is a former cricketer who worked as a coach earlier. He is currently serving as Pakistan's team director. After his side's thumping defeat by the host nation, Arthur claimed that the World Cup felt like a bilateral series due to the lack of support for the Men in Green.

He said (during the post-match press conference):

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight."

#3 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez has not shied away from criticizing both the Indian players and the BCCI during the last couple of months.

Although the current World Cup has been a huge success in terms of stadium attendance and global viewership, Hafeez had other thoughts. He also took a jibe at the pitches being fine-tuned to favor the host country.

The former Pakistan skipper said (via PTV Sports):

"At first, tomorrow the decision will be made whether the tournament is being organized by the ICC or the BCCI. Till now, there are three venues where two matches have been played – Hyderabad, Delhi, and Dharamsala."

He continued:

"The pitch conditions were similar and it behaved similarly in both games. If the pitch is the same in Chennai, which was used for India vs Australia, then it’s understandable. But if there are slight changes, you can understand who is organizing the tournament."

Hafeez also mocked India's fast bowlers when he questioned their quality during the Asia Cup not too long ago. Sanjay Manjrekar stated that six top-quality pacers will be bowling on this pitch today, prior to India and Pakistan's Asia Cup showdown on September 10.

Hafeez replied (via Ten Sports):

"I know about three top quality pacers (referring to the Pak fast bowlers) who will bowl on this pitch today, but who are the other three?"

The Men in Green ended up losing that match by 228 runs after being bundled out for a paltry total of 128 in the second innings. The statement has come back to haunt the former cricketer, as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj have all been in world-class form during the World Cup.