3 cricketers and their famous shots

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
223   //    18 Sep 2018, 18:49 IST

Pietersen's
Unorthodox shots have become common these days

The modern-day batsmen are known to play a wide range of shots. These days, we see players hitting all kinds of unorthodox shots, moving away from the traditional cricket shots from the book.

With the advent of T20 cricket, the game has changed forever and the bowlers are having a tough time to bowl to the batsmen but the crowd are definitely having a fun time watching cricket with players hitting even the best of bowlers all around the park. Albeit it is the modern day batsmen who have popularized unorthodox shots and made their mark, it is not as if players never played unique or trademark shots.

Some cricketing shots are synonymous with certain players. In this article, we look at three players and their famous shots.

#3 Dil Scoop or Ramp shot

Dilshan
Dilshan sends the ball over Keeper's head for a boundary

This shot was introduced by Dilshan and variants of this shot are being played the cricketers heavily today. Dilshan goes on one knee to dispatch a good length delivery over the wicketkeeper's head and collect a six.

The shot is also called as ramp shot and Brendon McCullum used this shot a lot of times in the IPL and used it to perfection. This is definitely one of the most innovative shots in the modern cricket and a tougher shot to execute.

#2 Switch Hit

En
Pietersen destroyed the bowlers with his switch hit

This shot is associated with Kevin Pietersen as he played this stroke without any struggle. The whole intention behind playing this shot is to take advantage of the fielding set by the bowling team.

Pietersen gets into a left-handed stance and uses his power in the right hand to muscle it over the fence. He once said, playing squash a lot when he was a kid helped him with the invention of the shot. David Warner also plays this shot but will always remind us of one and only, Kevin Pietersen.

