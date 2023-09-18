3 cricketers who have not played ODI cricket in 2023 but can earn a place in India's squad for Australia series ft. R Ashwin

India will announce their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia later today (September 18). Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will address a press conference at 8:30 pm IST, where they will announce the squad.

The BCCI has already named India's World Cup squad. It should not be a surprise if the majority of the players from the World Cup squad are named in the Australia series. The team management can think of resting Jasprit Bumrah because India will play at least 11 50-over matches (World Cup warm-up matches included) in the next nine weeks after the series against Australia.

All-rounder Axar Patel was injured before the Asia Cup 2023 final. He may miss out on a place in the squad as well. Besides, India can consider resting pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya to manage his workload.

Since this will be the last ODI series for India before the World Cup, here's a look at the three potential backup options for World Cup whom the team management could call back after six months to test them against Australia.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin may return for the ODIs against Australia

After last night's (September 17) Asia Cup 2023 win, captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the potential return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian ODI squad. Ashwin has not played an ODI match since January 2022. His last appearance came against South Africa at Boland Park.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," Rohit said after the Asia Cup, hinting at Ashwin's return for the Australia series.

Ashwin is one of India's most experienced spin-bowling all-rounders. Although he has not played any ODI match in the last 19 months, he has a total of 151 wickets in 113 ODIs. He was a part of the Indian squads that won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. It should not be a surprise if he is back in the squad for the Australia series.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was left out of the ODI squad after the away series against Bangladesh last year. The team management looked at Ishan Kishan as the backup opener for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

However, in Asia Cup 2023, Kishan established himself as a match-winner in the middle-order. Although Kishan came out to open in the final, the team management can consider him as a backup option in the middle-order for Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

If Kishan switches to a middle-order batter's role, it will open up the backup opener's spot. Looking at Dhawan's record in ICC tournaments, he would be the best choice for that position. India could try him against Australia to know about his current form.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar has played only one ODI match in his career. He turned up against Sri Lanka in a match at the R Premadasa Stadium on July 13, 2021. Although the leg-spinner scalped three wickets in that game, he has not received another opportunity to don the blue jersey in the 50-over format.

Chahar has improved a lot in the last two years. He has worked on his batting as well. India played with two slow left-arm spinners and a left-arm wrist spinner in the Asia Cup. They picked both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to bat deeper.

In the recently concluded Rajasthan Premier League, Chahar finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps and also had a batting strike rate of 228.57. Speaking to Sportskeeda recently, Chahar said:

"I have batted since very early in my career. I have scored runs for Rajasthan in Under-16 and Under-19 and for India as well at the Under-19 level. I scored a 95 for India ‘A’ and played three 20-odd-run knocks for Punjab last year when it was needed too. But recently I have realized that I need to get even better at it."

Chahar also mentioned that he bats for an hour and a half every day. India dropped Yuzvendra Chahal because of his poor contributions in the batting department. Perhaps, they can give Chahar a chance to play against Australia because he of his leg-spin and batting skills.