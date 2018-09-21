3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their birthdays

Dnanath Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 21 Sep 2018, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Birthday is a special day for any individual. Everyone desires to make it a day worth remembering. Likewise, cricketers too want to make it special and unlike any other day, they are expected to put in that extra effort in the game. They are expected to shine that particular day and the players like it too. However, some deliver, some don't.

In this list, let us have a look at those players who played exceptionally well on their birthdays: exceptional enough to win the Man of the Match award on their birthdays.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj played a scintillating knock on his birthday

Date: 12/12/2009

On his 28th birthday, Yuvraj's all-round performance rattled Sri Lanka. Going into the match, Indians were trailing by 0-1 in the 2 match T20 series. India needed a win to draw the series, and there was no one better than Yuvraj who rose to the occasion to give India the much-needed win.

Batting first, Sri Lanka lost Dilshan early, but an 81 runs stand between Sanath Jayasuriya and Sangakkara brought the Sri Lankan innings back on track.

Despite Yuvraj's 3 wicket haul, Sri Lanka managed to score 206-7. Captain Sangakkara scored a quick-fire fifty. Jayasinghe and Mathews chipped in with some handy knocks.

Those were the early days of T20 cricket and chasing anything above 200 was always going to be tough. But that night belonged to Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj arrived at the crease at the fall of Sehwag's wicket when the score was 108-2 after 11 overs. With 99 required of the final 9 overs, the required rate being 11 runs per over, he stitched an 80 runs partnership with Dhoni.

Yuvraj was looking great and was timing the ball well. He was magnificent and the Sri Lankan bowlers did not have any answers to his onslaught.

Although Dhoni departed on the brink of the win, Yuvraj stayed till the end and took the team over the finish line. He faced 25 deliveries, scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 240. His innings comprised of 3 fours and 5 sixes.

He was adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance on his birthday. The match was played at his home ground which made it even more special.

1 / 3 NEXT