3 Cricketers who might retire before the end of 2018

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 147 // 11 Sep 2018, 15:12 IST

Is it the end of the road for Yuvi?

The year 2018 has been a mixed bag for cricket fans. While the cricketing world has witnessed some memorable moments like the highest-ever ODI total by England against Australia (481/6), the biggest run chase in T20 cricket by the Aussies against the Kiwis and the birth of two new Test nations, there have been some heartbreaking retirements as well.

Legends like AB de Villiers, Alastair Cook, and Morne Morkel bid adieu to international cricket this year leaving massive holes in their teams to fill. Also, there are few more cricketers nearing their late thirties who could announce their retirements from international cricket before the end of this year.

These cricketers have served the game for more than a decade and at this stage of their careers, they have very little to offer to their teams. Some of them are going through a lean patch and are one bad series away from getting dropped.

Here are 3 cricketers who might announce their retirement from international cricket this year and as a result might not feature in the next World Cup.

#3 Dale Steyn

When the Steyn Gun gets going, there is nothing but carnage

The Phalaborwa pacer has been one of the greatest bowlers that the Rainbow Nation has ever produced. When the Steyn Gun gets going, there is nothing but carnage. However, it's been quite a long time since we saw Steyn rip apart a batting line-up.

Injuries have kept the South African pacer out of the scheme of things for the most part of 2017-18.

He finally made a comeback this January against India only to be ruled out for four months again. When Steyn returned to the South African test team for the tour of Sri Lanka, he was dry on wickets and has picked only four from three tests at 57 apiece.

Steyn has clearly failed to provide the intimidation that his team required from him. In ODI cricket, he has been out of the scheme of things and has not donned the green and yellow since October 2016.

With recurring injuries and South Africa having a sound pace attack in form of KG Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Chris Morris, Steyn might call it a day soon.

