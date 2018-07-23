3 Cricketers whose value has dropped significantly

With the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup less than 10 months away, all the 10 participating teams are battling it hard to find their best possible combination and are also gearing up by playing lots of tournaments in different conditions.

The teams are also looking to overcome their weaknesses before the start of the mega event. India have been looking for a proper No.4 batsman for over two years now, Australia's dilemma in selecting an ODI captain still remains in a cloud of uncertainty, while Sri Lanka have got nothing going their way in ODI Cricket.

The Proteas are currently struggling in the longest format of the game and haven't found an able replacement to fill the voids left by batting maestro AB de Villiers. England and Pakistan are enjoying a good run of form but their inconsistency still remains a threat to them. These are some of the weaknesses that each team would look to solve before the commencement of the World Cup.

However, some of the consistent cricketers might not get the nod for the World Cup due to the presence of established or proven performers. Here we take a look at those cricketers who might not get to the play the ICC World Cup.

#3 Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques being left out of Australia's squad since last year's champions was easily one of the biggest shocks for the cricket fans. Henriques had been a vital cog in Australia's bowling and batting department and was also very instrumental in Hyderabad's title victory in 2016.

Despite being a reliable all-rounder, he hasn't been utilised effectively as Australia have proven performers in the form of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. Henriques can be a power hitter and can also take wickets during the middle overs. He has played 11 matches in the shortest format of the game and has scored 169 runs with a high score of 62. He has also 7 dismissals to his name.

Henriques could have been roped in as a worthy asset owing to his all-round abilities. Henriques could have widely lent his support to fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in elevating the team's stability.

But, the selectors seem to have moved on from Henriques due to his injury-ridden career.

