3 Records in Cricket that are hard to break

When a sport such as cricket has a history of nearly 500 years, it is obvious that thousands of records will be created and at the same time, they will be surpassed by someone who sets the bar even higher. The game has seen hundreds of legends who have graced the beautiful game of cricket and have created records that have enriched the sport. The game only gets better when the records are broken and a new standard is set and a new legend is born.

Records are created to be broke. However, at times this statement does seem to be wrong when we come across records that have made people think about the extreme possibilities. There are three such records in cricket and they are hard to beat. Let us have a look.

#1 Brian Lara's 400

Brain Lara - The West Indian Master Blaster

Brian Charles Lara, a West Indian legend, is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Lara has a staggering record in Tests as well as ODIs. He was the perfect batsmen to bet on when it came to Test format, scoring 11,953 runs in 131 matches with a staggering average of 52.88.

His ability to build the game and convert scores into a century or a good knock was extraordinary with him scoring 34 centuries and 48 half centuries. His records just don't stop here; he had an amazing career in ODIs with 10,405 runs scored in 299 matches with an average of 40.48

It was 12 April 2004, When Lara scored 400 runs off 582 balls he faced with 43 fours and 4 sixes against England at Antigua. It seemed that Lara had all the bowlers under his radar as a target. The England bowling attack was pretty good enough to not let Lara score a mammoth 400 which included one of England's greatest all-rounders in Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard.

This innings is surely a standard reference for all those who want to understand what temperament and patience mean in Test cricket, as Test cricket is a pure testimony of a player. The emerging players are more aggressive and innovative in their choice of shots, so going after this mammoth record would be hard or I would say it would be impossible to break.

