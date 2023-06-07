3 most crucial players in India's journey to WTC final 

The 2021-23 WTC (World Test Championship) cycle will reach its pinnacle at The Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7, with an epic showdown between India and Australia.

It will be a momentous battle as both teams vie for their first-ever WTC mace, following New Zealand's triumph in the inaugural championship at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021.

For India, the bowlers have been instrumental in bringing the side to the final, but the batters too have stepped up at crucial moments. Their two biggest names in Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will miss out on the final, but these players had a huge impact in this WTC cycle.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WTC #Cricket #INDvAUS The Clash of Giants in world cricket for the World Test Championship begins today at Oval The Clash of Giants in world cricket for the World Test Championship begins today at Oval 🔥#WTC #Cricket #INDvAUS https://t.co/wPMVoBV8Yh

Here we take a look at three most crucial players in India's journey to WTC Final:

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is India's biggest match-winner in Tests

Despite missing the Australia series, Rishabh Pant was still India’s biggest match-winner in Tests in this WTC cycle. His stunning century against South Africa even when the chips were down was a testament to the fact that he would be missed dearly in the WTC final.

In 12 matches this WTC cycle, Pant scored 868 runs at a strike rate of 80 and with an average of 43.40. This cycle, he scored two centuries and five half-centuries and bailed India out of several tricky situations. He even forged a match-winning partnership with Shreyas Iyer on a green track at the M. Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka.

There is little doubt that India will miss their star player, not only in the WTC final but also for the rest of year as a new cycle starts.

#2 R Ashwin

R Ashwin led the charge with the ball

Leading the charge with the ball was R Ashwin and he played a stellar role in India reaching the WTC final. He picked up an impressive 61 wickets in 26 innings, boasting an average of 19.67.

There was no escaping R Ashwin when opposition sides visited India and he was in stellar form in the Border-Gavaskar trophy that India won and made it to the WTC final.

There are still debates over his place in India’s final playing XI for the final, but Ashwin has made a stunning impact in this cycle as well.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was India's MVP this WTC cycle

The all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja came to the fore once again and he rose to be a match-winner – both with the bat and ball this WTC cycle. His batting has seen a remarkable improvement and this has made him indispensable – especially in overseas conditions.

The increasing significance of Jadeja has emerged as a result of the vulnerability in India's top-order batting. Since 2018, India's top-order batters have given average performances outside the subcontinent.

Notably, none of the Indian batters who consistently bat in the top five have managed to maintain an average above 40 in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) as well as in matches against the West Indies.

And with the ball, he is second to none in home conditions. In 23 innings this WTC cycle, he picked up 43 wickets and is India’s third leading wicket-taker. Apart from this, he is also India’s fifth-highest run-getter.

Poll : 0 votes