3 Current Indian players who could take up a coaching role once they retire

Madras Charan
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Jul 2018, 01:29 IST

E
Kohli and Kumble were in an alleged rift

Indian players love to play a role in the coaching staff once they retire. As BCCI currently set up a few coaching roles to retired Indian players, some experienced Indians find a place in the coaching staff. Ravi Shastri, the 56-year all-rounder who made his international debut against New Zealand in 1981, is currently acting as the head coach of the Indian team.

Shastri scored nearly 7000 runs in his 230 international games and has also took 280 wickets. He then worked as an interim coach to the Indian team in 2007. Shastri is well known for his commentary off the field. He returned to the Indian support staff as Indian team director in 2014 and ended the tenure in 2016. 

Anil Kumble, the former India captain, was in the news last year for his rift with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. BCCI appointed Kumble as the Head Coach for 2016-17. Every one of us remembers the tenure of Gary Kirsten, who helped India win their second World Cup. Not only the Head Coach role, but other roles including batting coach, fielding coach, and bowling coach are equally important. These posts are present with a few retired Indian cricketers like Sanjay Bangar, Bharat Arun, and Sridhar. 

Let us look at a few current players who could take up the coaching duties of Team India once they retire.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara (Batting Coach)


<p>
Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara made his international debut against Australia in 2010. He then made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013. Pujara went on to cement his spot in the Indian test squad, but he was overlooked by selectors in limited overs as his strike rate was not impressive. He was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Kings XI Punjab. The Saurashtra batsman wasn't part of any IPL franchise for the last two years. He has the experience of playing county cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently at No.6 in the latest test batting rankings. His next goal would be to conquer England. Pujara's recent form in the tests looks promising, as the 30-year-old scored 14 centuries of 58 games. His assistance in batting would help youngsters overcome the fear of batting overseas.

Pujara's test performance:

Test: Matches- 58 Runs- 4531 Hundreds- 14  

Madras Charan
