3 current West Indies players who have played a Test with both Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

A lot of eyes will be on Tagenarine Chanderpaul when the West Indies face India in the first of two Tests at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The son of the legendary left-handed batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine has made a fine start to his international career, showing the same solidity and penchant for grinding out long innings as his father.

Interestingly enough, the duo have also played competitive domestic cricket together for Guyana, achieving the rare feat of a father-son duo batting together.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul got to his double century against Zimbabwe



Shivnarine Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul got to his double century against Zimbabwe

While Shivnarine has long retired, Tagenarine has just begun what looks like a very promising and long career in the making. A good showing against India will certainly catapult his cause even further and reiterate his potential to the rest of the world.

There are a few players in the current West Indies setup who have featured alongside both the Chanderpauls in Tests.

Let's take a look at three of them below:

#1 Kraigg Brathwaite

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The West Indies skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite is named as the Player of the Series

Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has established himself as the most pivotal cog in West Indies' batting lineup. A veteran of 85 Tests, the opener has tallied 5349 runs at an average of 34.96, scoring 28 fifties and 12 hundreds along the way.

Brathwaite debuted in the format against Pakistan at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis in 2011. His second Test came against Bangladesh in Chattogram later in the year, as he stitched together a solid 62-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

He also featured in Shivnarine's last Test against England in 2015 while they played a number of matches together in between.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, was Tagenarine Chanderpaul's captain and opening partner in the southpaw's debut Test against Australia in Perth.

The duo is set to open the innings for the West Indies in the series against India starting Wednesday.

#2 Jason Holder

Jason Holder is one of the world's top all-rounders in Tests at present.

Former skipper Jason Holder made his bow in Tests in the third Test against New Zealand at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2014. He has since gone on to establish himself as a mainstay of the West Indies side across formats, with most of his success as an all-rounder coming in the longest format.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played alongside Holder in each of his first six Tests before the former was discarded from the setup. By the time Tagenarine Chanderpaul debuted in Australia, Holder had become one of the senior statesmen and sure starters in the playing XI.

The all-rounder will be looking to put a disappointing Cricket World Cup Qualifiers campaign behind him and help the West Indies win their first Test series against India on home soil since 2002.

#3 Kemar Roach

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He becomes the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker for West Indies alongside the great Michael Holding



Kemar Roach was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell against Bangladesh in the first Test match

He becomes the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker for West Indies alongside the great Michael Holding

Having burst onto the scene as a tearaway quick who could clock speeds around the 150 kmph mark at will, Kemar Roach has traded pace for control and has been an unsung warrior in the West Indies Test setup for over a decade.

With a dispute between the players and the board seeing a number of A-listers miss the home series against Bangladesh, Roach debuted as part of a second-string setup and left a huge mark with his pace. He was retained once the seniors returned and went on to play a lot of matches in the company of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Roach endured a tough time in the Perth Test that saw Tagenarine Chanderpaul make his bow, before injury kept the seamer out of the second match in Adelaide. The duo played the first Test in Zimbabwe earlier this year before Roach missed the second, although they both featured in the tour of South Africa as well.

Roach will be tasked with providing early breakthroughs in the series against India and setting the game up with the ball over the next couple of weeks.

Will Tagenarine Chanderpaul enjoy a good series with the bat against India? Have your say in the comments section below!

