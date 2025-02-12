3 DC players who are in good form heading into WPL 2025 ft. Jemimah Rodrigues

The third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is almost here. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) are set to compete in the season opener on Friday, February 14, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

One team that will undoubtedly attract attention are the Delhi Capitals. The franchise has arguably been the most consistent in the WPL, reaching the final in both seasons. However, they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season and by RCB in the 2024 edition.

Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, the squad once again looks strong on paper. This time, they will aim to take that final step and secure their maiden title.

Here’s the Delhi Capitals squad for the 2025 WPL: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N. Charani, Sarah Bryce, and Niki Prasad.

Adding to the excitement for both fans and management, several players are entering the season on the back of strong performances. In this article, we’ll highlight three Delhi Capitals players who are in excellent form heading into WPL 2025.

3 DC players who are in good form heading into WPL 2025

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues

The first player on the list is India’s Jemimah Rodrigues. The 24-year-old had a solid performance in the 2024 WPL, amassing 235 runs in nine innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 153.59, including two half-centuries.

Recently, she has been in exceptional form, notably in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, where she scored 115 runs, including her maiden ODI century.

Before that, in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies, Jemimah contributed 125 runs, including a half-century. She continued her impressive form in the ODI series, scoring 112 runs in three games, with her highest score being 52.

The DC player has been in good touch over the past few months and will be eager to make an impact in the WPL as well.

#2 Annabel Sutherland

Second on the list is Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The 23-year-old had a limited role in the 2024 WPL, playing just four games.

However, with her exceptional performances over the past year, she is expected to be a regular feature for DC in the upcoming season. Earlier this month, she was honored with the Belinda Clark Award at the Cricket Australia Awards 2025.

Although she didn't have the best time in the ODI and T20I formats during the 2025 Women's Ashes, Sutherland stepped up in the one-off Test. She scored an impressive 163 runs off 258 balls in a single innings, helping Australia secure a win by an innings and 122 runs. Her standout performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

#3 Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has been a key figure in the Delhi Capitals setup for the past couple of years, opening the batting alongside skipper Meg Lanning. She had a standout 2024 season, accumulating 309 runs in nine innings, including three half-centuries.

While her recent international form has led to her exclusion from the national team in the last few series, Shafali has proven she’s getting back to her best in domestic cricket. She finished as the highest run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy 2025, scoring 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80, with three fifties and one century.

She also topped the run charts in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2024, accumulating 527 runs in seven innings at an average of 75.29, with two half-centuries and two centuries.

