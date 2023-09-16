3 debutant bowlers who dismissed Rohit Sharma ft. Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bangladesh ended their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note as they beat India by six runs in Colombo on Saturday. The Tigers had otherwise experienced a torrid campaign and this win would have given them some consolation.

Ahead of the game, Bangladesh handed ODI debut to 20-year-old Tanzim Hasan Sakib. In the 37 List-A games that Tanzid played ahead of his maiden international outing, he was extremely impressive which prompted his selection.

In the 37 matches, he picked up 57 wickets at an average of 28.82. He also had three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his credit.

He then made a great start at the highest level, returning figures of 2-32 from 7.5 overs. One of his wickets was that of Indian skipper and modern-day great, Rohit Sharma, who he dismissed for a two-ball duck.

No matter how his career goes from here, Tanzim will always remember this achivement fondly as Rohit is one of the best in the ODI format.

On that note, here's a look at three other bowlers who have dismissed the Hitman on their respective debuts:

#1 Richard Gleeson

Gleeson is one of the oldest debutants in T20 Internationals

Richard Gleeson played his first T20 International for England in July 2022 at the age of 34. He made his presence felt immediately as he picked up three wickets with the first of those being that of Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma. Rohit was accounted for courtesy of a short delivery that he failed to pull.

Gleeson had a dream debut has he also got rid of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, ending with figures of 3-15. However, the performance came in a losing cause as India won the game by 49 runs.

Overall, Gleeson has played six T20is for England thus far with the last of those coming against Pakistan in 2022.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka

Left-arm pacer Madushanka is one of the most exciting prospects in Sri Lanka at present

Dilshan Madushanka made his ODI debut against India at the beginning of this year. He did not enjoy a great outing, finishing with figures of 1-43 in six overs. But the one wicket that he picked up was a massive one, that of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit chopped on a length delivery back to his stumps when he was on 83. India went on to make 373 in their 50 overs, winning the game by 67 runs.

In all, Madushanka has represented Sri Lanka 18 times so far with the last of those appearances coming in a Test match against Pakistan in Colombo. He was recently ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup owing to a torn oblique muscle.

#3 James Neesham

Neesham was recently named in New Zealand's World Cup squad

New Zealand's 32-year old all-rounder who has represented England 154 times across formats is another bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma on debut. This happened in a Test match between India and the Blackcaps in 2014.

He bowled Rohit Sharma for a duck when the latter chopped on a full delivery outside off whilst looking to pierce the cover field. This was Neesham's maiden wicket for New Zealand in whites.That particular game played in Wellington ended in a draw.

Neesham has only managed to play 11 more Tests but has been an important member of the side in white-ball cricket. He will be seen in action during the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.