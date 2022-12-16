3 defining moments for Team India from Day 3 of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India extended their advantage in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. At Stumps on Day 3, the hosts found themselves needing another 471 runs to win the contest.

The visitors didn't find it hard to bowl Bangladesh out early on the third day, taking a 254-run first-innings lead. Batting again, India amassed 258/2 dec. in their second innings to hand the Tigers a massive 513-run target. Bangladesh got through to the close of play unscathed, though.

Here are three defining moments for Team India on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

#3 India choose not to exercise the follow-on

India had the option to exercise the follow-on after Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in their first innings. The hosts had batted only 55.5 overs and the two pacers had bowled only a combined 21 overs, so had they chosen to do so, it wouldn't have been a terrible decision.

But on the whole, KL Rahul and the team management made the right call. The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has eased out a bit since Day 1, as evidenced by the fact that both India and Bangladesh enjoyed decent batting conditions on Day 3.

India then took total command of the Test with a positive second-innings batting display and are primed to take the lead in the two-match series.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav registers five-fer on his Test comeback

Kuldeep Yadav went into Stumps on Day 2 with four wickets to his name. Having failed to notch up a fifty earlier in the day, he would've been wary of missing out on another personal milestone in his comeback Test - a five-fer.

But the wrist-spinner managed just that, strangling Ebadot Hossain down the leg-side to complete the haul. Rishabh Pant moved swiftly to his left to snaffle an excellent catch as Kuldeep raised the ball at the dugout following his remarkable feat.

Kuldeep bowled with great control and mystery during his five-wicket haul, justifying the decision to select him ahead of Saurabh Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

#1 Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara reach important personal milestones in the final session

The second innings gave two Indian batters the chance to get their respective monkeys off their backs. While Cheteshwar Pujara was on the lookout for his first Test ton in almost four years after narrowly missing out in the first innings, Shubman Gill was eyeing his maiden century in the format.

Both batters got the job done on Day 3. While Gill stroked his way to a superb 152-ball 110 and celebrated sedately after reaching the milestone, Pujara beamed from ear to ear while lifting his bat and helmet. Gill and Pujara were immaculate in the lead-up to their respective centuries, with the former essaying a reverse-sweep as well as a lofted hit and the latter accelerating splendidly ahead of the declaration.

The duo will want to build on this performance and put to bed any questions about their place in India's first-choice Test playing XI.

