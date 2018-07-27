Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 England players India can target in the first Test 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    27 Jul 2018, 08:39 IST

Ad
Adil Rashid did not play red-ball cricket for his county side Yorkshire this season

England's side for the first Test against India was announced on Thursday. The selectors sprung in a few surprises by recalling the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. While Moeen Ali has been out of the Test side since March, Rashid hasn't played any form of red-ball cricket for a considerable amount of time. 

England squad for first Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes 

Keeping in mind their poor run of form in Tests, the series against India will be crucial for the English side. After the 4-0 Ashes drubbing, England lost the Two match series 1-0 against New Zealand where they were dismissed for 58 in an innings. Then against Pakistan they drew the series 1-1 playing at home. 

The England team still hasn't been able to find their strongest playing XI and India will definitely look to exploit this weakness. There are some players who are still finding their feet in Test cricket, while some are making a comeback to the Test side. All these players will be under tremendous amount of pressure and the Indian team can surely target them. We will look at 3 such England players who can be targeted in the first Test. 

#3 Keaton Jennings 

Jen
Jennings scored century against India on debut

Keaton Jennings made a comeback to the England side replacing Mark Stoneman in the second Test against Pakistan. Even though the left-handed opener did not set the stage on fire, he made a steady 29 in the first innings and gave a solid start to his team. The selectors have shown faith in Jennings' ability and have selected him for the first Test against India.

However, Jennings has been found susceptible to genuine swing and has been dismissed driving on the off-side a lot of times. Also, he hasn't played quality spin bowling a lot in his career. The Indian team will try to get Jennings out early and put pressure on England's strong middle order. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Adil Rashid
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 things to look forward to in upcoming...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Players who can ensure an Indian Test Series...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 395/10
ESX 237/5 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us