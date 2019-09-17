3 famous Indian batsmen who have scored Diamond ducks in International Cricket

Kohli bagged a Diamond duck against Zimbabwe in 2010

Batting is a tough nut to crack and especially when it is practised at the International level. As a result, any batter who does well at the highest level earns a huge amount of respect in the eyes of the cricket fraternity. However, there at times when a batter is equally criticized for putting up a poor show on display.

One such situation occurs when a batsman scores a duck and is deemed unfortunate to get dismissed without scoring any run. A duck is one such thing that a batter always dreads and always aims to open his account while batting. However, this is not the case every time any batter takes the guard.

At times, a batsman gets out to the first delivery that he faces, scoring an undesirable golden duck. However, what is even more disheartening is to score a diamond duck, a scenario where a batsman is ruled out without even facing a single ball. There have been certain instances when players have registered diamond ducks in their careers.

Here, we take a look at three accomplished Indian batsmen who have scored diamond ducks in their careers:

#3 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu

To mark the completion of 25 years of their Independence, Bangladesh hosted a Tri-series in 1998 as Silver Jubilee Independence Cup involving neighbours India and Pakistan. In the inaugural match of the tournament, India was up against the hosts at Dhaka when a unique thing occurred during India's chase

In pursuit of 191, in a reduced 48-over match, the visitors had a poor start, losing their opening batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu in the first over of the chase itself. It was a result of the communication breakdown between Sidhu and his opening partner Sourav Ganguly on the fifth delivery of India's chase which resulted in Sidhu getting run-out without even facing a single delivery.

However, a skipper's knock from M Azharuddin(84) and a fifty from Sachin Tendulkar ensured that India secured an easy 4-wicket win against the hosts to hand them the first defeat of the competition.

