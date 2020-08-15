3 fastest centuries in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Following cricket’s return with West Indies’ tour of England amid the Covid-19 pandemic fans of the sport now have more reasons to get excited. Cricket’s shortest format, the T20s, are set to make its return with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) slated to begin on August 18.

Over the years, the CPL has seen 16 centuries being hit in total with Jamaica Tallawahs leading the way with 7 centuries of their own. As we gear up for three weeks of great cricketing action, let us have a look at the 3 fastest centuries in the CPL.

# 3 Shimron Hetmyer - 47 Balls

Shimron Hetmyer of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrates his century against Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018 CPL.

Shimron Hetmyer's 47-balls hundred against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2018 edition of the CPL is the third fastest century in the history of the tournament. With this century, he also became the youngest centurion in CPL history.

Hetmyer came to the crease in the second over after Chadwick Walton had been adjudged lbw to Samuel Badree and wasted little time in getting his eye in under the Lauderhill lights. The powerful left-hander took control of the innings with smart strokeplay and clever placement to score at a brisk pace. He, along with skipper Shoaib Malik, put on a 108-run stand for the third wicket.

Hetmyer brought up his hundred in just 47 balls and it included 11 fours and five sixes. His century helped Warriors post a mammoth total of 209 for 7 in 20 overs. He was declared the Player of the Match following a 71-run win for his team.

# 2 Andre Russell - 42 Balls

Advertisement

Andre Russell, one of the most destructive batsmen of this era, hit a 42-balls century against Trinbago Knight Riders in qualifier 2 of the CPL 2016. This qualifies as the second-fastest century in tournament history.

After being asked to bat first, Tallawahs made halting progress in their first 10 overs. They were reduced to 67 for 4 as Rovman Powell was dismissed in the first ball of the tenth over. That brought Russell to the crease. After walking into the middle, the powerful all-rounder went on to play his natural game and started hitting the opponent bowlers to all corners of the park.

He completely changed the nature of the contest by hitting a 42-ball century which included three fours and eleven monstrous sixes. Tallawahs raced to 195 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was Russell's innings that proved to be the difference as the Trinbago Knight Riders came up on the wrong end of a 19-run loss by the D/L method.

# 1 Andre Russell - 40 Balls

Andre Russell after scoring his century against Trinbago Knight Riders.

In his debut match as captain, Andre Russell bettered his previous record of the fastest century in CPL by 2 balls. Russell was at his absolute best as he blasted his way to a 40-ball century. He single-handedly propelled Jamaica Tallawahs to a 4-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders which at one time was looking next to impossible.

With the Tallawahs appearing dead and buried at 41/5 in response to TKR's CPL record score of 223/6 in the first innings, in stepped Russell. With a seemingly unstoppable combination of exquisite ball-striking and sheer brute force, Russell bent the game to his will.

His unbeaten knock of 121 was studded with 6 fours and 13 sixes as he carted the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

His 40-balls century remains the fastest century by a player in CPL history.