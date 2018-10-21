×
3 fearless batsmen in cricketing history 

Rajat B
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
420   //    21 Oct 2018, 18:55 IST

Cricket is often known as a slow sport, but the emergence of T20 leagues and the batsmen with fearless approach have changed the notion. Anyone would love to see the ball sailing over the fence other than the bowler; well that’s just how it has been. With the introduction of T20 leagues, the game has taken a giant leap in the number of people pouring into the stadium. There has been the innovation of shots like never before; while fans enjoy seeing those shots, batsmen try hard to execute them with perfection. The game demands batsmen to be fearless.

Here is the list of top 3 fearless batsmen till date.

#1 Virender Sehwag:

Sehwag - Multan ka Sultan
Sehwag - Multan ka Sultan

Sehwag, often known as the Sultan (King) of batting for his fearless approach, was one of the most successful batsmen during his period.

What makes him fearless is his attacking approach from the very first ball, no matter what format it was (ODI, Tests or T20). Sehwag had the aura that would scare any bowler because he just did one thing, hit the ball to the fence; his hard-hitting skills and giving his team a lightning start were his attributes as a batsman.

His inning of 309 against Pakistan in Multan is a "Masterclass'. It was March 29, 2004, when he became the first Indian to ever reach this milestone by smashing a huge six off Saqlain Mushtaq over mid-wicket while batting at 295, now that’s fearless. He recreated the history by scoring another triple century against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai.

The high scoring character was seen in ODIs also and one of the most remarkable innings was 219 off 149 balls against West Indies as he became one of the only two batsmen to score a triple century in Test’s and a double century in ODI, the other being Chris Gayle.

He will always be remembered for his fearless approach to the game.

