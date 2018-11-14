3 Forgotten Indian Cricketers who can be India's backup for the World Cup

With the World Cup squad slowly setting into place, who will form the backup for the players?

India has been a major producer of the world's greatest cricketing talents and while some of them have been lucky enough to make it to the biggest cricketing stages, few have just faded into history.

Comebacks aren't new to cricket and players despite not being selected for the national side perform their best in domestic cricket to force the selectors' hands into picking them in the side.

While the squad for the World Cup is slowly setting into place, players from the domestic circuit should be prepared for an international call-up in case of an injury and should be ready to be the backup for the main players.

Here are three forgotten Indian players who have had a good domestic season and could be India's backup for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is one of the unluckiest players in Indian cricket. He was a great talent but never got enough opportunities to prove himself and in a career that has spanned over 12 years, he has got only 54 matches to play.

He likes to open the batting but bats at #4 as well, but he was forced to bat at positions which didn't suit him. He was a wicketkeeper as well but lost his place in the side due to MS Dhoni's brilliance and has been on and off in the Indian cricketing circuit. He was a key part of the young Indian side which won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa.

His exploits for KKR in the IPL have provided him with opportunities to play for team India but he has failed to make an impact. He has never scored an international century or a century in domestic T20 cricket and that will be a major blip in his career.

He has proved that he is an extremely talented cricketer and prefers the ball coming onto the bat but is also comfortable playing spin. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2014 and has been consistent, if not exuberant since then. He should continue fighting and battling it out for an international call-up and must stay fit in order to give himself one last chance to light up his career.

