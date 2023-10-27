3 most freak injuries in women's cricket ft. Alyssa Healy

Any sport has its share of injuries, and cricket is no exception. Although players occasionally get injuries while playing, over the years, a few injuries have happened in the most bizarre situations.

One such incident took place on October 21, when Australian batter and vice captain Alyssa Healy was bitten on her right index finger while attempting to separate her two puppies. Healy suffered a severe laceration as one of the puppies bit her.

Expand Tweet

The injury required an immediate surgery, due to which the star Sydney Sixers Women wicket-keeper has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

However, this isn't the first time a women's cricketer has had to face an usual injury. In this listicle, we will take a look at the three most freakish injuries in women's cricket.

#1 Cutting an avocado - Dane van Niekerk

Dane van Niekerk during the West Indies v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup [Getty Images]

Former South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announced her retirement earlier this year. The 30-year-old suffered a number of injuries during her career but was also on the receiving end of some bizzare incidents.

During the 2019/20 Women's Big Bash League, Dane van Niekerk tried to pierce an avocado. Unfortunately, she ended up injuring her fingers, which were then stitched.

Following the incident the Protea all-rounder took a dig at herself and even posted a humorous photo on her Instagram. You can check the post below:

Dane van Niekerk's Sydney Sixers teammate Ellyse Perry even gifted her an avocado shirt, avocado trousers, and peelers after the episode.

#2 Collision between two women cricketers while fielding

Support staff after the collision [Cricket Australia]

Another Women's Big Bash League incident was when Brisbane Heat player Deandra Dottin suffered an injury after an excruciating collision with teammate Laura Harris during Match 21 of the WBBL 2016/17 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The two cricketers collided while attempting to stop a boundary. West Indian all-rounder Dottin was immediately taken to the hospital, where she sustained multiple fractures to her cheekbone.

Meanwhile, Laura Harris also received some medical treatment after the incident.

#3 Feeding dogs at home

Dane van Niekerk during South Africa v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Another incident involving Dane van Niekerk occurred when she slipped while feeding her dogs at home. Unfortunately for her, it happened on the eve of the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup, and the incident was enough to rule out the designated South African skipper out of the tournament.

She realized she ought to feed the dogs when she was on the wooden deck outside her Gqberha apartment. Unfortunately, as she attempted to slide down the edge of the deck, her feet gave way due to the rain.

As a result, she fractured her left ankle. Van Niekerk has described herself as her "own first enemy" with all the unlucky injuries she has had to face in her career.