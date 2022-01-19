3 glaring mistakes India made in the 1st ODI vs South Africa

After clinching the Test series 2-1, South Africa continued their winning momentum in their ongoing home assignment against India as they cruised to a comfortable 31-run win in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, January 19.

Stellar hundreds from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas make the most of winning the toss, after which the bowlers turned in a complete performance. With the win, South Africa put themselves in an excellent position to seal the series. India, on the other hand, have a lot to work on heading into the second ODI in Paarl on Friday, January 21.

Here are three glaring mistakes India made during the first ODI against South Africa.

#3 India didn't bowl Venkatesh Iyer

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Venkatesh Iyer is in the squad as a replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been laid low by a spate of injuries. But if the exciting all-rounder doesn't get to bowl, even in a series which has no consequence on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, how will India manage to fill their fast-bowling all-rounder void?

As Shardul Thakur leaked runs and others like Bhuvneshwar Kumar never looked like picking up wickets, Iyer continued to make his way around the field. He pulled off a run-out and seemed high on confidence, but KL Rahul didn't toss him the ball.

In fact, even when Bavuma and Van der Dussen were running away with the game and India desperately needed a breakthrough, Rahul steadfastly refused to use his sixth bowling option. It was truly bizarre tactics from India, who appeared to have completely ignored the long-term ramifications of their decision.

#2 India didn't counter the plans of Bavuma and Van der Dussen effectively

Rassie van der Dussen took the game away from India

On a slow wicket that saw Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram struggle to find their timing, Bavuma and Van der Dussen delivered a masterclass in adjusting to the conditions.

While Bavuma made his way down the track frequently to combat the slowness of the Boland Park strip, Van der Dussen employed the sweep to great effect against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both batters found the large gaps on the leg-side often, using the field restrictions to punish any loose deliveries on offer.

But India could've definitely done better against South Africa's middle-order duo. Chahal was too predictable with his leg-stump line and Ashwin was rather ineffective in his second spell. Thakur dished out boundary balls and no-balls, while India's lead pacers didn't seem to have a clear plan in mind while attempting to break the burgeoning partnership.

Much of the blame has to fall on the captain, who was terribly passive on the field. But the bowlers didn't do themselves any favors when they were put under the pump.

#1 India's middle-order batters played careless shots, again

India v New Zealand - T20 International

After Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli weathered the early loss of KL Rahul to put on a brisk partnership, India were in an excellent position to cruise home in the chase. But Dhawan's wicket brought about a concerning middle-order collapse.

Kohli soon followed suit, playing an ungainly sweep straight to midwicket. Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 4, was stumped down the leg-side. Shreyas Iyer was caught behind off a steep bumper. Venkatesh Iyer, making his ODI debut, found a fielder in the deep to perfection off another short ball.

Also Read Article Continues below

The middle overs have greatly troubled India across the white-ball formats recently, and they really missed their enforcer in that phase - Suryakumar Yadav. Pant, Shreyas and Venkatesh need to step up in the second ODI and take some more responsibility.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should India play Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Shreyas Iyer? Yes No 18 votes so far