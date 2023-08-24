3 heroes of India's first Test series win in England ft. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

24 August is a special day for Indian cricket and its fans, as it was on this very day in 1971 that India registered their first ever Test series victory on English soil. It was a historic achievement, one that had a huge impact on the people of the nation.

In what was a 3-match rubber, the tourists started pretty well, putting on an impressive show in the first Test at Lord's.

The game eventually ended in a draw, and the same happened in the second game at Old Trafford. Only in Manchester, India, were lucky to escape unscathed.

In the third Test, England started really well, scoring 355 and then bowling India out for just 101 before a terrible second innings helped India make a comeback.

India won the game by 4 wickets to win the hearts and minds of the cricketing folklore. The victory helped India believe that they could travel abroad and beat the best of teams.

On that note, here's a look at three Indian players who had a massive impact in the series and earned the 'hero' tag:

#1 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was the chief architect of India's win at The Oval, as he bowled a sensational spell in the second innings.

After the first inning, England had a substantial lead of 71 runs. India needed someone to step up to make a comeback in the game, and Chandrasekhar got the job done.

He picked up six wickets, conceding just 38 runs to help bundle England out for a poor score of 101.

He was also involved in a run-out, which was the first wicket of the innings. India won the game by six wickets, and that really wouldn't have been possible if not for Chandrasekhar's magic.

Overall, the leg-spinner picked up 242 wickets in what was a phenomenal career, winning India quite a few games in the process.

#2 Ajit Wadekar

In picture, Ajit Wadekar, the captain of the triumphant Indian team

Ajit Wadekar was the captain of the side that beat England in England for the first time. While he did a great job with regard to his tactics, Wadekar also made important contributions with the bat in both essays to lift the side.

In the first innings, he made a gritty 48, which allowed India to reply to England's score of 355 with 284. This was after India lost both their openers cheaply.

In the second inning, chasing a target of 174, he compiled a score of 45 before eventually being run out. Again, India lost two early wickets, but Wadekar led from the front, which in turn empowered the other batters.

Wadekar's contribution was immense, not only in this series but overall when it comes to Indian cricket. He represented India in 37 Tests and was considered to be one of the finest slip-fielders of his time.

#3 Dilip Sardesai

Dilip Sardesai, labeled by many as "The Renaissance Man of Indian Cricket "

Dilip Sardesai, who represented India in 30 Tests between 1961 and 1972, also played a prominent role in India's maiden Test series triumph in England. He batted extremely well in both innings, contributing 54 and 40, respectively.

He shared an important 93-run stand with captain Wadekar in the first essay after India had received two early blows from the hosts.

Again in the second inning, he displayed great patience to help set up a superb chase that will never be forgotten by the ardent fans of the game.

Had it not been for his brilliance, India would have found it tough to get the better of Ray Illingworth's side.