3 high-profile cricketers who announced their retirement in 2019

Sai Siddhharth Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Yuvraj Singh was the hero of India's 2011 World Cup campaign

Just like every other year, 2019 has had its fair share of retirements. Legendary cricketers have bowed out of the game that they owned like monarchs, leaving behind a legacy that can inspire the future generation of players.

These men served their nation for a long time and with immense skill, and they walked into the sunset with their heads held high.

As always, the game is left poorer when a legend bids adieu, and that was especially true with this set of high-profile cricketers. They will no longer turn out for their country, but can look back at their careers with a sense of satisfaction and pride.

In this article, let us look at three top cricketers who announced their retirement in 2019.

3. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj scored 8701 runs for India in ODI cricket

Yuvraj Singh will easily go down as one of the greatest left-handed batsmen to ever don the blues for India.

In a stellar ODI career spanning 304 matches, the stylish batsman scored 8701 runs, including 14 hundreds and 52 fifties, at an average of 36.56. Yuvraj was the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, shining with both bat and ball. He was eventually declared the Man of the Tournament.

He also sparkled in T20Is, scoring the fastest ever 50 and helping India win the 2007 World T20. Yuvraj memorably smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during that tournament, giving his fans indescribable joy.

The left-hander announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious 18-year career. Yuvraj last played an international match for his country on 30th June 2017 against the West Indies, where he scored 39 runs.

