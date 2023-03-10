3 highest successful chases in all T20s

The Quetta Gladiators chased down the highest total ever in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, March 8.

Courtesy of a blistering century from Jason Roy, who scored an unbeaten 145 off 63 balls, the Gladiators chased down a target of 241 against Peshawar Zalmi with 10 balls to spare.

The run chase was clinical from the get-go with Quetta hitting 30 fours and 10 sixes, becoming the first team in PSL history to do so. This is also the fifth-highest chase in the history of all T20s.

On that note, let's take a look at the three highest successful chases in all T20s:

#1 Otago vs Central Districts | Super Smash, 2016

The highest run chase in all T20 cricket belongs to Otago in the Super Smash, way back in 2016.

The Central Districts thought they had enough on the board, with Mahela Jayawardene scoring a superb 56-ball-116, as they put up 248/4 in their 20 overs. Tom Bruce's quickfire half-century also contributed to the carnage, putting the Districts in pole position.

In reply, Otago got off to a flying start with Anaru Kitchen and Hamish Rutherford scoring a half-century and a century respectively. Neil Broom and James Neesham then played important cameos to help their side get close to the target.

Michael Bracewell eventually got them over the line, incredibly scoring 16 off three balls to win the game off the final delivery.

#2 Bulgaria vs Serbia | Sofia T20, 2022

Batting first in this contest, Serbia scored a mammoth 242 runs in the first innings against Bulgaria. It was Leslie Dunbar's 50-ball-117 that set the innings up for the Serbians, helping them post a potentially winning total on the board. Or at least, it seemed that way until the second innings got going.

After a sedate start, Saim Hussain walked in at one down to belt 71 off 24 balls, with Kevin D'Souza also scoring 66 off 27 balls. The two batters didn't manage to finish the game off but pretty much sealed the deal before it became an issue, with their team picking up the win.

Oddly enough, Hristo Lakov won the Player of the Match courtesy of his run-a-ball 40 and figures of 2/32.

#3 Australia vs New Zealand | 2018

The Trans-Tasman T20I series in 2018 was an absolute run-fest and reached its pinnacle in the final contest.

In the match in Auckland, New Zealand posted 243/6 on the board courtesy of a century from Martin Guptill and a quickfire half-century from Colin Munro. The hosts could have got a lot more if not for the collapse at the backend of the innings, which eventually saw them fall behind the par total.

In reply, David Warner and D'Arcy Short hit quickfire half-centuries at the top of the order for Australia, breaking the backbone of the run chase. Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch kept the runs flowing even when New Zealand tried to keep chipping away.

The Australians eventually emerged as clear winners with 10 balls to spare.

