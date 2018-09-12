3 highest Test scores of Virender Sehwag's career

Sehwag changed the world's perception of Test cricket

Virender Sehwag is probably the most explosive batsman of all-time. The format never mattered to this Delhi dynamite, and he played every ball fearlessly, sending shivers down the spine of the bowlers.

The Sultan of Multan featured in 104 Test matches for India and scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34, accompanied by 32 half-centuries and 23 centuries, and his strike rate of 82.21 speaks for itself.

In this article, we take a look at three of the highest scoring innings of his Test career.

#3 293 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2009

Sehwag missed out an a well-deserved triple-century

India hosted Sri Lanka for a three-Test series in 2009. The hosts were leading the series 1-0 after two Tests and came into the third Test looking to clinch the series. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first innings, they scored 393, on the back of Tillakaratne Dilshan's century, while Angelo Mathews was run-out for 99. For India, Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

In return, Sehwag gave India the kind of start they would have wanted, scoring 293 off 254 balls with 40 fours and six sixes. He missed out on a well-deserved triple-century when he tried to hit a six off Muralitharan's bowling but hit it straight to him. India scored 726 for 9 declared.

India went on to win the match and the series, 2-0. Virender Sehwag was awarded the Man of the Series for his 491 runs in four innings at a staggering average of 122.75.

