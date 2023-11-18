3 highest wicket-takers in ODI World Cup finals ft. Glenn McGrath

Not many players are lucky enough to play in an ODI World Cup final, especially given how competitive all the teams are and how difficult it is to reach the summit clash. Teams need to step up on the big stage and play consistently good cricket to ensure they pip their opponents and reach the finale.

While such a massive game can often affect the nerves of players, there have been some who have been able to get the best out of themselves on big stages. 'Bowlers win you tournaments' seems like a clichè, but ends up being true as some quality players have delivered when it mattered the most.

On that note, let's take a look at the three highest wicket-takers in the final of the prestigious tournament over the years:

#3 Gary Gilmour - 5 wickets (1975 World Cup final)

Left-arm pacer Gary Gilmour was a part of the Australian team that lost the 1975 World Cup final against West Indies. Chasing 292 runs to win, Australia came close but were bundled out for 274, losing by 17 runs.

However, Gilmour ended up leaving his mark on the game, conceding 48 runs in his 12 overs and picking up as many as five wickets. His scalps included the massive wickets of Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd, and Vivian Richards.

#2 Glenn McGrath - 6 wickets (1996,1999, 2003 & 2007 World Cup finals)

Arguably the greatest fast bowler produced by Australia, Glenn McGrath played in as many as four finals from 1996 to 2007. He picked up six wickets in total in these four games at a brilliant economy rate of 3.79.

McGrath's best figures in a World Cup final came against India in Johannesburg in 2003. Out of his three wickets, arguably the biggest was that of the great Sachin Tendulkar and that effectively broke India's resolve in the chase of 360. He won three out of the four finals that he played.

#1 Joel Garner - 6 wickets (1979 & 1983 World Cup finals)

Legendary West Indies pacer Joel Garner played in two finals, one of which came in 1979 where he left his impact alongside the great Vivian Richards.

Batting first, a sensational 134 from Richards helped the West Indies score a mammoth 286/9 in the first innings. Garner picked up stunning figures of 5/38 and helped West Indies bowl England out for just 194 in reply. He picked up a wicket in the 1983 final in which India ended up as victors.