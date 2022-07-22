3 hilarious Virat Kohli posts on social media

No matter where he plays, Virat Kohli is always in the spotlight, on and off the field. The 34-year-old has been going through a rough patch in recent times, struggling to get some runs under his belt. However, the modern-day great is still smiling through his struggles, looking to bounce back to his best form.

It's just not about the wait for his century anymore. The former Indian captain's place in the national side is under the scanner. The criticism Kohli has received might be a tad harsh given what he has been able to achieve in his career.

This is the same player who has scored 23,726 international runs including 70 centuries. He is a true global superstar and his social media reach speaks for itself, with his numbers among some of the best athletes in the world.

The Delhi-born player is known for his antics on and off the field. With 209 million followers on Instagram, Kohli posts updates on brand advertisements and behind-the-scenes photos from his personal life. His profile is also filled with hilarious posts and funny captions.

In this article, we take a look at three hilarious Instagram posts by Virat Kohli.

#1 Helium balloon prank

The Indian superstar batter is a brand ambassador for Puma. In a fun collaboration with the brand, Virat took the helium balloon challenge last year. In the segment, he answered the most searched questions about himself on helium gas, which changed the pitch of his voice.

The former Indian captain addressed a few rumours, stating that he does not own a private jet. Kohli also confirmed that he has tried drinking black water but does not intake it regularly. He ended the comical video by signing off in Punjabi.

#2 Kohli mimics Shikhar Dhawan

In this hilarious video that will surely put a smile on your face, Virat mimics his fellow Delhi batter Shikhar Dhawan. Sharing the video on his social media accounts, Kohli said:

"I am going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because he is lost in his own space so much that it's funny and I have seen that many times from the other end."

The former Indian captain went on to do just that, starting in typical Gabbar fashion by pulling up his sleeves before taking the stance. By the end of the video, Virat himself couldn't stop smiling, leaving the fans in splits.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Kohli has shown his mimicking skills. He hilariously imitated Ishant Sharma on a TV show a few years back.

#3 Virat Kohli's take on bio-bubble life

It's no secret that Virat Kohli hasn't been at his best since cricket resumed after the COVID-19 break. With a restricted day-to-day schedule and time away from the family, the 33-year-old posted a photo of himself tied up to a chair. He captioned the post:

"This is what playing in bubbles feels like."

As someone who has thrived under pressure and with the fans in attendance, playing in an empty stadium would have been a challenge for the former RCB captain.

