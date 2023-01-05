3 iconic 10th wicket partnerships in Tests

New Zealand players Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry scripted the biggest 10th wicket partnership by a visiting pair on Pakistan soil in the ongoing World Test Championship match. The two Kiwi players added 104 runs for the last wicket to frustrate the Pakistani bowlers.

The final match of the World Test Championship series between Pakistan and New Zealand is currently underway at the National Stadium in Karachi. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. A century from opener Devon Conway placed the Blackcaps in a comfortable position, but Pakistan bounced back and reduced their opponents to 345/9.

It looked like Pakistan would restrict the Kiwis to a total of around 350 runs, but Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel had other plans. The two tailenders managed to take New Zealand's final score to 449.

Henry played the aggressor's role in the partnership, scoring 68 runs off 81 balls. His partner, Patel, aggregated 35 runs from 78 deliveries before Abrar Ahmed dismissed him. The two Kiwi players faced 25.5 overs, giving their team a slight edge in the Karachi Test.

While the partnership between Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry was not the highest 10th wicket stand in Test cricket history, it will surely remain one of the most iconic partnerships between two tailenders. Speaking of 10th-wicket partnerships, here are the three most memorable stands for the final wicket in Test history.

#1 Joe Root and James Anderson - 198 vs. India, 2014 (Highest 10th wicket partnership)

England v India: 1st Investec Test - Day Four (Image: Getty)

Joe Root and James Anderson have troubled India a lot in their respective Test careers. While Root has scored heaps of runs against the Indian team, Anderson has bowled some great spells with the ball.

Back in 2014, Anderson united forces with Root in the batting unit as the duo added 198 runs for the 10th wicket in the first Test of the series against India. The visitors scored 457 runs in their first innings and reduced the home side to 298/9. It seemed like India would get the first-innings lead.

However, Root and Anderson added 198 runs for the final wicket, taking the team's score to 496. Anderson scored 81 runs off 130 balls, while Root remained not out on 154*.

#2 Phillip Hughes and Ashton Agar - 163 runs vs. England, 2013

Just a year before Joe Root and James Anderson's record-breaking partnership against India, Australia's Phillip Hughes and Ashton Agar had a memorable stand of 163 runs for the 10th wicket against England at the same venue.

Playing in Nottingham, debutant Agar joined hands with Hughes to guide Australia to 280 from 117/9 in the first innings. Agar top-scored in the innings with a 98-run knock at the No. 11 position. Hughes was not out on 81*.

#3 Brian Hastings and Richard Collinge - 151 runs vs. Pakistan, 1973

ICC @ICC A left-arm pacer, he took 116 wickets in 35 Tests for New Zealand, retiring as their highest wicket-taker at that time. He was also a handy batsman, whose last-wicket stand of 151 with Brian Hastings in 1973 was not surpassed till 2013!



Before Phillip Hughes-Ashton Agar and James Anderson-Joe Root, the duo of Richard Collinge and Brian Hastings held the record for the highest 10th wicket partnership in Tests. Interestingly, they stitched up this stand for New Zealand in a Test against Pakistan only.

Back in 1973, the Kiwis hosted Pakistan for a Test in Auckland. Pakistan scored 402 runs in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand were down to 251/9 when Collinge joined Hastings in the middle. Collinge remained not out on 68, while Hastings lost his stumps to Wasim Raja on 110 as the two Kiwis ensured Pakistan did not get the first-innings lead.

Collinge and Hastings' 151-run partnership for the last wicket guided the Kiwis to a 402-run score in the first innings. They held the world record for 40 years before two aforementioned pairs surpassed them.

Which is the greatest 10th-wicket partnership in cricket history? Share your answers in the comments below.

