 3 most iconic World Cup semifinals involving South Africa

South Africa are among the greatest countries to play the sport of cricket, the nation have given the sport countless memories with their exceptional spirit and talent. However, the sad fact remains that they do not have enough silverware in their trophy cabinet to show for despite playing exceptional cricket in ICC tournaments over the years.

They are yet to make it to the finals of the men's ODI World Cup despite having made it to the semi-finals four times across eight editions since 1992. The same fate has stood firm with them when it comes to the T20 World Cup. The Proteas have qualified for the semi-finals on two occasions, losing both times.

As far as the women's cricket team is concerned, their fate in ICC knockout matches also eerily mirrors that of their male counterparts. The Proteas women's side have made it to the semi-finals on five occasions across the ODI and the T20 World Cup events. However, on their sixth attempt, the side stepped up with a memorable win over England to make it to the finals of the 2023 T20 World Cup on their home soil.

On that note, let us take a look at the three most iconic World Cup semi-finals that South Africa were a part of.

1. 2017 Women's WC semi-final vs England

In the 2017 Women's World Cup in England, South Africa were pitted against the host nation in the first semi-final. The Dane van Niekerk-led side won the toss in Bristol and elected to bat first.

Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez helped the Proteas put up 218-6 on the board. In response, England made a solid start to the run chase and were well placed at 139-2 after 32 overs. However, the bowlers staged an inspired fightback to reduce Heather Knight-led side to 173-6 across the next 10 overs.

Jenny Gunn and Frann Wilson scored valuable cameos and stitched up 40 runs for the seventh wicket. South Africa's defeat was sealed in the final over as England won the thrilling contest, which also marked one of the greatest semi-final encounters in cricket.

2. 2015 ODI WC Semi Final vs New Zealand

The rain-marred encounter at the Eden Park, Auckland, has evolved to be a cult-classic among cricket matches, but it is not something that the Proteas would want to revisit. Playing for a spot in the 2015 ODI World Cup final, AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Proteas were off to a jittery start and the rain interruption did not help their cause either. On the back of Faf du Plessis' and AB de Villiers' partnership for the fourth wicket, followed by a stunning cameo by David MIller, the side posted 281-5 in 43 overs.

The target for New Zealand, after the necessary recaluculation, was set at 298 off 43 overs. Skipper Brendon McCullum lit the home crowd alight with a belligerent assault on the Proteas' new ball bowlers. The aggressive wicket-keeper batter scored 59 runs off 26 deliveries as the Blackcaps ammassed 71 runs in the first six overs.

Following a hoard of twists and turns, which included dropped catches and missed run-outs, South Africa were once again met with misery at the end of the tunnel. South African-born Grant Elliot steered the New Zealand to their first World Cup final with a ball to spare to crush South Africa's hopes for a maiden title.

3. 1999 ODI WC Semi Final vs Australia

Regarded as one of the greatest cricket matches of all-time, South Africa took on Australia in the semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The two sides had played an enthralling game during the Super Six stage, which the Men in Yellow managed to win.

Hansie Cronje won the toss for the Proteas and sent the Australians to bat first. The Steve Waugh-led side were bowled out for 213, with Shaun Pollock picking up a five-wicket haul.

Australia, in response, put up a solid fight, led by a match-winning spell by the great Shane Warne. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 4-29, which included four maiden overs. During the back-and-forth contest, South Africa were reeling at 61-4 at one stage, recovered to 175-5 and then collapsed to 198-9

Australia were close to victory after picking up the ninth wicket. However, all-rounder Lance Klusner swung the pendulum with a hoard of boundaries, levelling the score.

With only one run separating the team from their maiden finals appearance, Allan Donald was famously run-out with two balls to spare as Australia progressed to the finals, courtesy of their better head-to-head record in the tournament against South Africa.

Will the South Africa women's team defeat heavyweights Australia in their first World Cup final attempt? Let us know what you think.

