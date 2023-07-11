The Junior Cricket Committee of the BCCI have announced the India A squad for the Men's Emerging Asia Cup, 2023. The tournament will be played from July 13-23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

It will be a 50-over tournament with eight teams taking part in the tournament. India A are in group B, which comprises Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Oman A are the teams in the other group.

The Indian team will be led by Yash Dhull, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy. Dhull led the India U-19 team to the ultimate prize in the last edition of the U-19 World Cup. Sitanshu Kotak will be the head coach for the team.

With plenty of talent on display in the tournament, the Men in Blue might start as favorites with a few of their players having enough experience at the Indian Premier League. The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, and Prabhsimran Singh have already made their mark in the IPL, so this is a chance for some of the other youngsters to show what they're all about.

On that note, we take a look at three players to watch out for in the Indian squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.

#1 Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel made his mark in the IPL 2023 recently, representing the Rajasthan Royals. The batter from Uttar Pradesh caught the eye with his expansive stroke-making and ability to take on the bowlers at any stage of the game.

He cemented his place in the team, playing 13 matches in the tournament, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 172.73. Jurel is in the squad as a secondary wicket-keeper with Prabhsimran Singh expected to take the gloves as the primary keeper. However, the 22-year-old will be eager to leave his mark if given the chance.

#2 Nishant Sindhu

One of the most underrated players from India's U-19 World Cup win in 2022, Nishant Sindhu can be more than a handful. He only bagged six wickets in the tournament but has shown he can be a handy all-rounder as well.

In his short List A career, the all-rounder from Haryana has played seven matches, scoring 110 runs and taking five wickets. With a strike rate of 98.21 with the bat and an economy rate of 5.08 with the ball, he is someone to watch out for in the Emerging Asia Cup.

#3 Nikin Jose

Courtesy of his exploits in the domestic circuit, the Karnataka batter has already made a name for himself. After a few seasons in the Karnataka Premier League, Nikin Jose has been making waves in first-class and List A cricket in recent times.

In nine first-class matches, he has scored 547 runs at an average of 49.72. His List A record isn't bad either, scoring 447 runs at an average of 55.87. The opener has been in some fine form lately and will be eager to make this opportunity count.

