3 Indian batsmen who could bat at No 3 in the Asia Cup 2018

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.76K   //    05 Sep 2018, 23:38 IST

It could be the last opportunity for all the fringe players who got selected in the Asia Cup

The Asian giants will lock horns with each other in the Asia Cup 2018 which will kick off from 15th September. This mega event will be one of the most tournament as it will be a rehearsal for the World Cup 2019. It will be a mouth-watering series as most of the teams are strong on paper, and any team could win on a given day.

In this edition of the tournament, six teams will be participating into groups. In group A, India, Pakistan and the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers will be competing against each other while in group B it will be Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Indian selectors have announced the squad for the mega event giving Virat Kohli the much-needed rest. As a result of this decision, Rohit Sharma will take over the reigns of the Indian team. The big question remains that who will bat in place of Kohli which is the most crucial position in the batting order.

Let us find out the likely candidate for the number three position in the Asia Cup.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will have another chance to prove his worth after he failed the Yo-Yo test

Ambati Rayudu has been named in the Indian squad after continuing his good form in the recent Quadrangular series. In four matches, he has scored 187 runs at an average of 62.33 with two half-centuries to his name.

Rayudu is the perfect fit for Virat Kohli's batting position as he has a good track record at number three. While batting at this slot, he scored 569 runs in 11 matches at an astounding average of 81.28 and scored two centuries and two fifties.

In this year's IPL, he has amassed over 600 runs and played a crucial role in Chennai Super King's success. With his current form, Rayudu is the most likely candidate for the No.3 slot.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Manish Pandey
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and Cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
