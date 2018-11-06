3 Indian batsmen who were also impressive with the ball

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have also contributed with the ball

Team India has always been deprived of decent all-rounders, who could provide immaculate balance to the team. Apart from the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, the Men in Blue have struggled to find impactful all-rounders in all formats of the game.

However, the star-studded Indian team has had quite a few batsmen who could also double up as part-time bowlers in ODIs. Some of these batting legends were amazingly adept at bowling and to call them 'part-timers' would be a misnomer. Here are three incredibly talented batsmen who were equally impressive with the ball as well.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh came into the limelight after he scored a brilliant 84 against a powerful Australian bowling attack in 2000. The left-hander is certainly one of the greatest match-winners for India in the shorter formats of the game.

Yuvraj's bowling grabbed attention when he bagged eight wickets at an average of 27.75 in the Coca-Cola cup in 2001. He improved as a bowler gradually and picked up five wickets in the 2003 edition of the ICC World Cup and became an important asset for the team.

The left-arm spinner picked up his solitary five-wicket haul in the 2011 edition of the World Cup and he finished the tournament bagging 15 wickets at an average of 25.13. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODI matches and picked up 111 wickets.

