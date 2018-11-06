×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Indian batsmen who were also impressive with the ball

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
314   //    06 Nov 2018, 09:02 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have also contributed with the ball
Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have also contributed with the ball

Team India has always been deprived of decent all-rounders, who could provide immaculate balance to the team. Apart from the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, the Men in Blue have struggled to find impactful all-rounders in all formats of the game.

However, the star-studded Indian team has had quite a few batsmen who could also double up as part-time bowlers in ODIs. Some of these batting legends were amazingly adept at bowling and to call them 'part-timers' would be a misnomer. Here are three incredibly talented batsmen who were equally impressive with the ball as well.

#3 Yuvraj Singh


Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh came into the limelight after he scored a brilliant 84 against a powerful Australian bowling attack in 2000. The left-hander is certainly one of the greatest match-winners for India in the shorter formats of the game.

Yuvraj's bowling grabbed attention when he bagged eight wickets at an average of 27.75 in the Coca-Cola cup in 2001. He improved as a bowler gradually and picked up five wickets in the 2003 edition of the ICC World Cup and became an important asset for the team.

The left-arm spinner picked up his solitary five-wicket haul in the 2011 edition of the World Cup and he finished the tournament bagging 15 wickets at an average of 25.13. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODI matches and picked up 111 wickets.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Champions Trophy Team India Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly
Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
3 ODI Superstars who failed in the Test cricket
RELATED STORY
7 Moments of brilliance in the last 20 years which every...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who hit two ODI 150s in a year
RELATED STORY
4 Instances when Indian batsmen outscored the opposition
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 Indian batsmen of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
3 greatest Indian cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 former Indian captains with highest batting averages in...
RELATED STORY
3 Batsmen who have scored a half-century in just 12 balls
RELATED STORY
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us